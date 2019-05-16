Kevin Feige Teases That Disney+ TV Series Will Honor the Spirit of Marvel One-Shots

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has effectively changed the way audiences consume movies, as its long-form storytelling has offered opportunities for fans to pick and choose which adventures they’re most interested in seeing while tying all the narrative threads together for major payoffs. The MCU has been able to expand to both network television and streaming platforms, offering audiences even more adventures set within the unified universe. In the early days of the franchise, Marvel Studios delivered Marvel One-Shots, which were short films that debuted on a film’s home video release that explored a film’s supporting characters. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during a Reddit AMA that, while the One-Shots won’t be revived, upcoming Disney+ series will follow a similar tone.

“Totally agree,” the producer responded when a fan praised the One-Shots. “The best thing about the One-Shots is that we got to flesh out other characters. It’s tremendously exciting that we now have Disney+ series where we get to do that on a grand scale with many of the characters you know and love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Marvel One-Shot debuted on Thor‘s home video release, which continued up through the release of Thor: The Dark World. Agent Coulson and Agent Carter were featured in different shorts, both of which ended up starring in their own TV series. While the endeavor may have been short-lived, the popularity of the MCU opened up all-new doors for supporting characters to get the spotlight.

In addition to the MCU expanding to different platforms, Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce, who wrote and directed the final Marvel One-Shot, previously admitted that the shorts were also time-consuming.

“They literally just take up too much time,” Pearce shared with Empire last year. “Because [Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige] cares so much about everything that goes out the door that he throws as much commitment and time into making one of the shorts as he does one of the films. At some point – even timewise – economically, that is a feasible thing for him to do, particularly now, that they have three films a year rather than two.”

Disney+ will be launching on November 12th, with series based on Loki, Hawkeye, Winter Soldier and the Falcon, and Scarlet Witch and the Vision having already been announced.

Do you wish we would get more Marvel One-Shots? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this week’s comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!