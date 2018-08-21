New York Jets Announce New Partnership With Marvel

This upcoming football season, the New York Jets are getting some help from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

On Tuesday, the Jets organization announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment that will include various features for fans that attend game at MetLife Stadium this season. The most prominent of which will be the Green Out event on October 21.

Presented by Toyota, this Green Out will be a game themed after a fight between Hulk and Thor. Seeing as how the Jets are playing the Minnesota Vikings that day, the theme couldn’t be more fitting. Fans will dress out in green and will have the chance to receive Marvel giveaways if they attend.

The first 15,000 fans to enter MetLife Stadium for the game will receive a Hulk-themed bobble head that features the iconic Marvel character standing on the Jets field. The Jets will also release a 16-page Hulk vs. Thor comic, written by Fabian Nicieza.

Additionally, 55,000 posters of the comic book cover will be given to fans as the exit the stadium after the game.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Marvel Entertainment,” said Jets President Neil Glat. “We are always looking for creative, new experiences and ideas for our fans, and we look forward to working with an iconic brand like Marvel.”

“Marvel is thrilled to be working with a partner like the New York Jets to provide fans new and unique ways to connect with the Marvel Universe,” said Marvel Publisher John Nee. “This multi-faceted partnership – including comics, game day collectibles, and more – will bring some of our most popular characters like the Hulk and Thor directly to thousands of Marvel and New York Jets fans this season.”

In addition to the Green Out game, the Jets and Marvel will also release an eight-page, digital-only comic book to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl III in advance of the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 14. The first chapter of the book will be made available on Wednesday, October 10 on the Official New York Jets app and newyorkjets.com.

What do you think of Marvel’s new partnership with the New York Jets? Will more sports teams start working with the comic company in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!