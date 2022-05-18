Marvel Fans Are Loving Wong's Dominance in Phase 4

Wong is absolutely owning Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are overjoyed. Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the long-awaited trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There were so many reveals during that clip, but fans freaked out when it was confirmed that Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme would be popping up at sometime during the Disney+ series. So, with the maturity and class that you would expect from the Internet,

During a chat with Variety, Wong said that his character's newfound stature was a shock. But, he's loving this phase of the MCU so far.

I love how literally no one complains about Wong being spammed in every recent MCU outing because he's just that much fun https://t.co/woV9nUGMp9 — Matt from Full Fat Videos (@FullFatVideos) May 18, 2022

"When I first embarked on the role, we looked at the old source material and it needed an update," Wong explained. "I remember my opening gambit when I was in the trailer and waiting to meet with Kevin and producer Stephen Broussard, and was vehemently not into doing what was in the old source material. And thankfully, neither were they." He added, "So, we created this no-nonsense, midfield general librarian with hints of Roy Keane [former Manchester United player] in there. This character has progressed now, and I found out when [director] Sam Raimi was on a conference call and talking me through the story. Here was this legend. He said, 'Of course, you're going to be the Sorcerer Supreme,' and as this geek, it's so great what they've done with the character and how he stands toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange."

