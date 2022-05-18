Marvel Fans Are Loving Wong's Dominance in Phase 4
Wong is absolutely owning Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are overjoyed. Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the long-awaited trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There were so many reveals during that clip, but fans freaked out when it was confirmed that Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme would be popping up at sometime during the Disney+ series. So, with the maturity and class that you would expect from the Internet,
During a chat with Variety, Wong said that his character's newfound stature was a shock. But, he's loving this phase of the MCU so far.
I love how literally no one complains about Wong being spammed in every recent MCU outing because he's just that much fun https://t.co/woV9nUGMp9— Matt from Full Fat Videos (@FullFatVideos) May 18, 2022
"When I first embarked on the role, we looked at the old source material and it needed an update," Wong explained. "I remember my opening gambit when I was in the trailer and waiting to meet with Kevin and producer Stephen Broussard, and was vehemently not into doing what was in the old source material. And thankfully, neither were they." He added, "So, we created this no-nonsense, midfield general librarian with hints of Roy Keane [former Manchester United player] in there. This character has progressed now, and I found out when [director] Sam Raimi was on a conference call and talking me through the story. Here was this legend. He said, 'Of course, you're going to be the Sorcerer Supreme,' and as this geek, it's so great what they've done with the character and how he stands toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange."
Are you excited for more Wong? Let us know down in the comments!
Keep it up!
Always here for more Wong! https://t.co/TRsy7FXp2C— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 17, 2022
No such thing as too much
Good.
I want Wong in everything. https://t.co/zL3OIz0DMZ— wayne (@wayneisboss) May 18, 2022
Rhodey and Wong buddy series?
rhodey and wong both share the single braincell in the mcu— tony stan (derogatory) (@starkwasps) May 18, 2022
When you put it that way
The Year of Wong https://t.co/qZXYC45gxA— 🔸DUKE🔸 (Healing Arc) (@dukemang_) May 18, 2022
Argue with a wall
Wong is the best part of the MCU, I will not be accepting rebuttals at this time. https://t.co/KkqzYEm0RW— Michelle, Bearscape Cheerleader (@kilnfiendpotter) May 18, 2022
TOP 5
Wong is deadass top 5 MCU characters
He’s my sorcerer supreme https://t.co/3qZeIN3hJ1— 𝐕𝐦𝐞𝐠17 (@MrMyster17) May 18, 2022
It's really the WCU
The Wong Cinematic Universe continues pic.twitter.com/lVr5mnPOiW— Camdenmus Prime (@ChannelCamden) May 18, 2022
No lies detected
Wong is a goddamn treasure and should be in everything he agrees to. Get that man a fat payday. He deserves it. https://t.co/13scMicrKo— Faith (@RoseOfWindsong) May 18, 2022