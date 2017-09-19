Marvel Reveals Phoenix Variants

The original Jean Grey is returning to the Marvel Universe, and the other heroes and villains are getting possessed by the Phoenix to celebrate.

Marvel Comics has revealed several of their upcoming Phoenix variant covers. The covers show Marvel characters including Wolverine, Spider-Man, the Wasp, Daredevil, Falcon, Punisher, Spider-Gwen, Ghost Rider, Thanos and Venom becoming possessed by the Phoenix.

Here’s the full list of issues getting Phoenix variants in December:

1. ALL NEW WOLVERINE #28 by Jen Bartel

2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #792 by Ryan Stegman

3. ASTONISHING X-MEN #6 by Kris Anka

4. AVENGERS 674 by Brent Shoonover

5. BLACK PANTHER #168 by Ken Lashley

6. CAPTAIN AMERICA #695 by Ron Lim

7. CHAMPIONS #15 by Elizabeth Torque

8. DAREDEVIL #596 by David Lopez

9. DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #290 by RB Silva

10. FALCON #3 by David Nakayama

11. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #148 by Erica Henderson

12. INCREDIBLE HULK #711 by Dan Mora

13. IRON FIST #74 by TBD

14. MIGHTY THOR #702 by Kris Anka

15. OLD MAN LOGAN #32 by Chris Burnham

16. SHE-HULK #160 by Ben Caldwell

17. SPIDER-GWEN #27 by Yasmine Putri

18. SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #3 by Francesco Mattina

19. THANOS #14 by Rahzzah

20. THE PUNISHER #219 by Sanford Greene

21. VENOM #159 by Tyler Crook

Jean Grey will return to the Marvel Universe in Phoenix: The Resurrection of Jean Grey by Matthew Rosenberg and Leinil Yu.

“It’s such a mind-blowing honor to bring back the original Jean Grey,” Rosenberg said in a previously released statement. “I’ve been an X-Men fan my whole life and Jean is, in my mind, the true soul of the X-Men. So we aren’t taking this lightly. We’re going for that perfect balance of universe-shaking epic and intimate personal drama that only the X-Men ever truly achieve. This is all hands on deck for the X-Men as every available member heads into battle for the soul of their team and maybe even the fate of the Marvel Universe.”

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey goes on sale in December 2017.