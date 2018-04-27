Marvel Fans Just Found a Pixar Easter Egg in Avengers: Infinity War

Some Marvel fans have noticed a Pixar Easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War. At the end of the movie, viewers got to check in with Nick Fury as the carnage from The Snap is wrecking cities around the world. He manages to place a last-ditch pager message to Captain Marvel. But, what fans didn't notice was that helicopter going down in the background actually syncs up perfectly to Frozone's iconic scene in The Incredibles. While Samuel L. Jackson's other character is wondering, "Where is my super suit?!?!," a helicopter is going down in the background the exact same pattern and timing. It's super striking to see spliced together and fans on social media had a hoot recognizing the reference. Check it out for yourself down below.

The next time that fans see Fury, he'll be starring in his own Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. It's been a while since Infinity War and Endgame, people want to know what's been up with the former SHIELD director since seeing him at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. They're going to get that chance in Secret Invasion. Series star Colbie Smulders talked to EW about how different this side of the eyepatch-wearing commander would be.

The Incredibles takes place in the Marvel Multiverse confirmed ??? pic.twitter.com/Q8Mzhfnz1d — Simba (@m0e_almighty) August 31, 2022

She said fans will see "a version of Nick Fury that they haven't seen before… You know like, what does he do to relax? Does he ever relax? What are his hobbies, you know? Does he have a family? What is his backstory? And they really do a deep dive into him and his life in this series."

"The great thing that the series gives us the opportunity to do is really dive into the characters more, really explore their relationships with each other," Smulders added after the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H got to see a short trailer for the series on Disney+. "It was just really exciting to shoot these scenes with Sam that were like, we weren't just talking about 'How are we gonna get the thing to fix the thing?' And we're able to show sort of their relationship that is seen behind the scenes."

You can stream The Incredibles and Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+ right now!

Had you ever noticed how these two scenes match up perfectly? Let us know down in the comments!