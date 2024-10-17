Marvel Announces New Publishing Line Featuring Classic Stories and All-Star Creators

A new publishing line from Marvel Comics will revisit some of the publisher’s most popular stories. With New York Comic Con kicking off this week, Marvel is unveiling the Marvel Premier Collection, a new publishing line featuring the company’s most celebrated and prestigious storylines from an all-star list of creators. Marvel Premier Collection doesn’t officially start until 2025, but we know that the heroes that will make up the first wave include Daredevil, Black Panther, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four. Coincidentally, three of these have Marvel Studios projects lined up for 2025 as well: the Daredevil: Born Again streaming series on Disney+, and feature films Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Premier Collection is the perfect jumping-on point for readers looking to submerge themselves in the Marvel Universe. What makes the Marvel Premier Collection unique is its been curated into a format that’s not only sleek, but also high-quality and easily readable in order for them to be accessible for all readers. Whether you’re an old or new fan, or have only digested Marvel content from comics, films, TV, games, or other outlets, there should be something for you to enjoy in the Marvel Premier Collection.

“We’ve all heard the age-old questions: ‘Where do I start? What is that one run you just cannot miss? What should I read before or after the next big movie or television show to have the best experience?’ The Marvel Premier Collection program is our answer to each of those questions,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Comics and Franchise. “Comics are at the heart of everything we do at Marvel, so this collection will be our go-to publishing line for any and all fans looking for a way into—or further into—the Marvel Universe. These titles will not be the only place to start of course, but they will be one of the best.”

Marvel Premier Collection begins in February 2025 with the simultaneous release of Daredevil: Born Again and Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet. The Washington Post lauded Daredevil: Born Again as “one of the greatest Daredevil stories ever told,” and is the inspiration behind the Disney+ series of the same name. The collection will also feature an exclusive new foreword by Frank Miller and an afterword by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox. Daredevil: Born Again is written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzucchelli, and goes on sale February 4, 2025.

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet collects National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther run in one single paperback for the first time. It offers a profound look at the World of Wakanda and Afrofuturism, and Marvel plans on announcing more details about the title at a later date. Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet is written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Brian Stelfreeze and Chris Sprouse. It’s on-sale date is February 4, 2025.

As for the last two titles, we have Captain America: Winter Soldier, collecting writer Ed Brubaker and artist Steve Epting’s fan-favorite run on the Sentinel of Liberty. It brought Cap’s sidekick, Bucky Barnes, back from the dead and turned him into the deadly Winter Soldier. The story also served as inspiration for 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The title goes on sale April 1, 2025.

Fantastic Four: Solve Everything collects an all-new, streamlined version of Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four run, with Hickman personally curating it himself. Fantastic Four: Solve Everything is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, Neil Edwards, and Steve Epting, and goes on sale June 17, 2025.