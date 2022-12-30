Marvel President Kevin Feige Reaches Out to Batgirl Directors

The entertainment industry was turned upside down earlier this week. Reports circulated that Batgirl, a planned HBO Max exclusive film, was being scrapped despite having finished production. Reasons for the matter varied, as part of it was to save tax dollars while others were due to a change of direction for the world of DC films. Regardless of the intentions, the Batgirl cancellation devastated both fans and talent alike.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," directors Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see an embrace the final films themselves. Maybe one day they will insha/Allah."

The saddened talent extends beyond those who worked on the film. Marvel President Kevin Feige, who collaborated with Fallah and Al Arbi on several episodes of Ms. Marvel, reached out to the directing duo to express his sorrows.

"My friends, I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both," Feige wrote to the duo in an email. "Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can't wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon."

Feige's congratulations about the wedding comes due to El Arbi recently tying the knot, as he and Fallah were in Morocco for El Arbi's matrimonial ceremony when the Batgirl news broke.

"Thanks brother Kevin," El Arbi wrote back on his Instagram Story.

As for what's next for Fallah and El Arbi, many will look to the duo to return for a potential Ms. Marvel Season 2. Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is confirmed to continue her character arc in next summer's The Marvels, but as of this writing, there has been no chatter on a sophomore installment to her solo series.

"Listen, hand on heart, I can honestly say that at this stage, I haven't heard of any plans for a Season 2," Ms. Marvel cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin told ComicBook.com. "There's so much going on with Marvel and there's stuff happening and popping up all the time, but I haven't heard of anything, Sharmeen hasn't heard of anything. The next thing for Iman, and the character of Kamala is to be in The Marvels. But at this stage, there hasn't been any talk of a season two on Ms. Marvel."

