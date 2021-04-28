Falcon And Winter Soldier Creator on Sharon Carter's MCU Future (Exclusive)

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier brought Emily VanCamp back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she helped Steve Rogers and his pals in Captain America: Civil War. Her efforts made her a criminal in the cinematic world as she broke the Sokovia Accords when she helped super heroes be just that. In the time since, she has fled the country in favor of criminal safe haven, Madripoor, where she has become quite a crime ring leader. Now known as the Power Broker, Sharon's earned a position of power within the U.S. government in the post-credits scene of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. According to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman, this does not mean Sharon's fate as a villain is not a done.

"I'd say this: I haven't thought about [the future for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier characters]," Spellman admits. "I think Sharon, how villainous is she? I don't know. You know what I'm saying? Did she really hurt Sam at all in that storyline? You know what I'm saying? I don't know. Like to me, Sharon could go all the way bad, could come back. Who knows where she's going to go? You know what I'm saying? I don't know. I haven't put in a ton of though in it. I might've just said too much right there."

The popular theory is that Sharon will go on to play a villainous role in the upcoming Armor Wars series, given her line of dialogue in the post-credits scene which boasted access to weapons and more. According to Spellman, Marvel Studios gave no mandates on how to set up characters for future stories while he crafted the story for this series.

"This'll help people understand the Marvel process. They want you to just create the best shit you can create," Spellman explains, referencing inserting characters like Val, locations like Madripoor, or lingering threads for future stories. "If you're writing and Vision is in your... And you said, 'Hey, I got the great picture of Vision appearing,' they're going to tell you, 'No,' because WandaVision is coming, right? But beyond that, you are free. So we created a city that was loosely based on a real place out in Asia, where this city is where there's open air gun bazaars, there's restaurants that sell endangered species on the menu, right? That's a real place. And we created this sort of shady CIA-esque character for the end with John Walker. Once you do that and create your thing, Marvel starts to draw the connections to the broader MCU."

Spellman has reportedly been tapped to go on and build a Captain America 4 movie but he has since downplayed those rumors.

