Sophia Di Martino Says It Was Hugely Important To Be a Part of Loki Coming Out

We're officially four episodes into the first season of Disney+'s Loki series, and it's safe to say that fans have already been treated to an array of noteworthy moments. One of the most buzzed-about sequences occurred in the series' third episode, when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were both confirmed to be bisexual. The moment added the strongest canon representation of the LGBTQ+ community that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen yet, and confirmed years worth of fan theories regarding the God of Mischief. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, DiMartino spoke about the significance of being involved with that moment.

"Huge. It’s hugely important for me, and to so many people," DiMartino explained. "Representation is so powerful, and it’s been a long time coming, and I’m very proud that I’ve been a part of — finally — Loki coming out."

This echoes comments made by Loki director Kate Herron, who revealed that she'd seen canonizing Loki's bisexuality as important "from the moment" she joined the series.

"From the moment I joined [Loki] it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," Herron tweeted after Episode 3 initially aired. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in MCU."

"Absolutely, yes. It has been in the story of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Loki is a trickster. Boundaries and identity has always been fluid and I've really enjoyed that. I remember even when I was first cast reading about that stuff and I'm really pleased that we have a place to explore it," Hiddleston explained in a recent interview. "I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it. You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

