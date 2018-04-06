Marvel Releases Ant-Man & The Wasp Image For D23 Cover

Fans can’t wait to see Ant-Man and The Wasp in action later this year, and the two stars are taking their time in the spotlight on a brand new cover.

Disney is releasing five different covers for their newest issue of Disney Twenty Three magazine, and the latest reveal shows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) standing back to back in their shiny new costumes. Ant-Man’s has received a new coat of paint and some modern lines, and fans are loving The Wasp’s new costume from early footage from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new cover in the image below.

Marvel Studios’ #AntManandtheWasp is featured on one of the five @DisneyD23 magazine covers for their Summer Movie Spectacular! Learn more: https://t.co/kV37qrKHWR pic.twitter.com/XMjlNjZuKF — Ant-Man (@AntMan) April 5, 2018

“Marvel Studios’ #AntManandtheWasp is featured on one of the five @DisneyD23 magazine covers for their Summer Movie Spectacular! Learn more: https://bit.ly/2q3GmGr.”

While Hope Van Dyne debuted in the original Ant-Man, this will be her first time in costume as The Wasp, though they did tease the new suit in the after credits sequence. The two heroes have similar power sets, but use them in different ways. Ant-Man and the Wasp Director Peyton Reed is excited to show how the two heroes differ from one another.

“This is really her coming out party as a hero.” Reed explained. “Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of The Wasp is different from Ant-Man’s.”

The first trailer showed just how different they approach situations, and it helps that The Wasp has a few more abilities built into the suit. She has blasters built into her gauntlets and has some handy wings that allow her to fly while in miniature form. That helps when you have to dodge a giant kitchen knife during a fight, and they definitely would have helped that car dodge that Pez dispenser.

Okay…maybe not.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.