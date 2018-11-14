Marvel Reveals Return Of Blade

A lethal Marvel hero just made his way back into the spotlight courtesy of Avengers #700, and vampires better beware the return of Blade.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers #700, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The Wasp (Janet Van Dyne) undertakes a mission to head to Romania, specifically to the region once known as Transylvania. While her contact tells her she is on her own on this one, she is certainly not alone at her destination, as once she takes out a bat patrol it is apparent she is infiltrating Castle Dracula.

As you might expect the place is pretty well guarded by hundreds of bloodsuckers looking to get their hands on her, but thankfully Wasp is not new at this and maneuvers through them with ease. She spots a cell and heads in, revealing a chained up Blade. It looks like Blade’s been here for some time, but it isn’t known when exactly he was captured by the vampire horde.

Wasp has a compelling offer for the vampire hero, saying “Hey Blade, how’d you like to join the Avengers?” Blade doesn’t take long to answer, saying “Get me my swords”, and Wasp ends the scene with “Good answer.”

Blade will make an interesting addition to the Avengers squad, which currently includes Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and Ghost Rider. Bringing in a character that connected to the supernatural world should provide plenty of compelling interactions with Ghost Rider, and Blade’s personality will also provide some intriguing conflict went up against more easy going heroes like Iron Man. In short, we’re all in for it, and we can’t wait to see more.

Avengers #700 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Ed Mcguinness, Frazer Irving, David Marquez, and Andrea Sorrentino. You can view the description below.

“THE EARTH’S MOST HATED HEROES?! After 700 issues of saving the world, you’d think the Avengers would be due some celebration. But instead the whole world seems to be gunning for them, especially Namor’s fearsome new Defenders of the Deep and the reimagined Russian Super-Soldiers of the Winter Guard. And that’s not to mention the shocking surprise the U.S. government has in store for our heroes. Plus: The all-new Agents of Wakanda! The mystery of the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC deepens! A key revelation concerning the resurrection of Wolverine! And the next startling new Avenger is revealed!”

Avengers #700 is in comic stores now.