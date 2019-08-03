Marvel Reveals Why They Changed Infinity War Part 2 to Avengers: Endgame

When Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first revealed their ambitious slate for Phase 3 movies, they included the epic announcement of Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2, signifying an ambitious conclusion to the first decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But shortly before the production of the first part began, they changed course and revealed the second movie would have its own unique name.

Marvel took their sweet time before announcing the official title of Avengers: Endgame, but when they did, it was a fitting name for a movie that would serve as the culmination for the 23-film Infinity Saga. And now, Marvel Studios Executive Producer Trinh Tran is revealing why they decided to change the name from Avengers: Infinity War Part 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes. – Trinh #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/1y0CGFZrtH — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

Of course, announcing the entire slate is a risky move, even though it paid off. But the Avengers movie was slightly more ambitious given the fact that Marvel Studios hadn’t even hired the filmmakers for the movie yet.

Good on Kevin Feige and the rest of the crew to allow Joe and Anthony Russo the freedom to change the movie’s title once they finally made their decision to allow the directors to execute their vision. When it was revealed that Infinity War would only apply to their first Avengers movie, the Russos also provided their own explanation for the choice.

“We wanted the movie to be very different and distinctive, you know. There’s certainly cross-pollination between characters and some story-arcs, but you know, the first movie is very clearly Avengers: Infinity War,” Joe Russo explained to CinemaBlend.

Marvel made sure not to go all out for Phase 4 like they did at their previous announcement, instead deciding to restrict their next projects to a two year span.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.