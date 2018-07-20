Chloe Bennet Teases ‘Marvel Rising’ Connections in ‘Agents of SHIELD’

Marvel Rising is set to introduce its cast of characters to a whole new generation, and it sounds like that could have a bit of a bigger impact than fans had believed.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Marvel Rising‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, which teased what fans can expect in the upcoming animated franchise. Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson/Quake, was asked how her approach to the character was different from her work on Agents of SHIELD. As Bennet teased, there’s a pretty good chance that the two could have more in common in the future.

“Well, we are actually going to be bringing more from this show over to SHIELD – but I didn’t say that.” Bennet revealed. “So you will have to stay tuned for that.”

For diehard Marvel fans, this notion of SHIELD borrowing things from Marvel Rising will certainly raise some eyebrows, especially considering what we already know about both properties. Details are relatively slim about SHIELD‘s upcoming sixth season, aside from some recent casting breakdowns that hint at a trio of assassins joining the series.

Granted, SHIELD and Marvel Rising do have a weird connection, with Dove Cameron appearing on both series as wildly different characters.

“[Gwen and Daisy] is not Ruby and Daisy.” Bennet explained. “They have a moment and an almost coming together. It is a weird coincidence we get to work together again.”

Putting that aside, there’s no telling if Bennet means that another character from the Marvel Rising world – such as fan-favorites like Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, and Patriot – could make their MCU debut on SHIELD, or something else entirely. But either way, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to with regards to Marvel Rising, especially with how Quake and the other characters are portrayed.

“She is more vocal, younger, and less of a moody goth, superhero.” Bennet said of Marvel Rising‘s Quake. “She has more spunk and doesn’t take things as serious.”

“It is super fun, this Quake is more like Skye.” Bennet explained. “I don’t have to fight so much, which is nice. On SHIELD we do so much with green screen and often I am acting against nothing, so it was easy to bring that to this because in voice work you are literally working with nothing, too.”

What connections do you hope Marvel Rising has with Agents of SHIELD? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Marvel Rising will kick off with a compilation of shorts titled Marvel Rising: Initiation, which will debut on August 13th on Disney XD. Agents of SHIELD is expected to return sometime in 2019.