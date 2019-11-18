Marvel’s Runaways Ending After Season 3

Marvel Television truly is clearing house, as yet another one of Jeph Loeb’s projects is now coming to an end. Following Kevin Feige’s promotion with Marvel, allowing him to oversee film, television, and comics, Freeform axed Cloak & Dagger after just two seasons. The characters will soon appear in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, giving fans hope that both sets of beloved heroes could continue on in the future. Those hopes were dashed on Monday morning as news broke that Runaways is coming to an end as well.

Runaways will be ending after the third season of the series, which is set to arrive on Hulu on December 13th. Hulu announced the fate of the series on Monday, less than a month before the final season’s debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Loeb is expected to step down from Marvel TV before the end of the month, and Runaways marks one of his final projects with the company, along with the final season of Agents of SHIELD next year. Cloak & Dagger and the slew of shows on Netflix were all previously cancelled. The only projects currently in the works from Marvel Television are the live-action Helstrom series and a set of five animated shows, all of which are set to release on Hulu.

Every other TV project based on Marvel Comics still in development or production are being put together by Marvel Studios. Series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and others are all on the way to the Disney+ streaming service in the coming years, all of which are under the watchful eye of Marvel Studios, as they will tie in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been asking for more crossover between the Marvel films and TV shows, and that is finally going to happen now that Feige is over both productions. It’s just coming at the cost of shows like Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Daredevil.

The final season of Marvel’s Runaways will arrive on Hulu on December 13th.