‘Venom’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Will Reportedly Fill Marvel Studios’ Void at SDCC

Marvel Studios may be sitting out this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but it sounds like there will be plenty of Marvel goodness for fans to enjoy.

A new report from io9 reveals that Sony Pictures is likely to make a presentation at this year’s SDCC. The report suggests that the panel could be taking place in the iconic Hall H, and could end up being led by both Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With two drastically different Marvel films set to debut before the end of this year, this rumored plan for SDCC does make a lot of sense. It also could help bring more fans on board with Venom, a film that is set to occupy a unique part of the superhero movie space.

“The only thing that’s warming my heart – I mean Tom Hardy is obviously a good choice – the thing that’s warming my heart is they’re saying it’s going to be R.” Todd McFarlane, who co-created Venom, told ComicBook.com last year. “So now the question is (and I haven’t read the script), like what does that mean? Because again, we’ve seen a couple “R movies” right? I mean we’ve seen Logan and we’ve seen Deadpool.”

“So it would be interesting to me to see what they do.” McFarlane added. “I mean I know what I would do if they gave me that character; I would scare the sh*t out of people with it. I don’t know if they want to go that far with it, cause again, you can sell a lot of shirts and toys if you don’t completely scare people, so it will be interesting.”

And just months later will be the release of Into the Spider-Verse, an animated film that is set to properly introduce Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to audiences.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

While nothing is currently confirmed, fans will be curious to see if Venom and Into the Spider-Verse are put on display — and what new content we could get in the process.

Venom will be released in theaters on October 5th. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.