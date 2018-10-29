Rumor: Other Marvel Shows May Be In Works For Disney Streaming Service

While Marvel shows on Netflix seem to be shrinking, a new rumor says that the ones on Disney’s streaming service are growing, with at least two more series coming.

We know that Disney is betting big on its upcoming streaming service, and bringing some of its Marvel Studios star power to the new platform via new shows that focus on Loki and Scarlet Witch, with stars like Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olson fully attached to the projects. A new rumor from MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad says that there are two more series being planned for the service, and one of them features another familiar face from the Avengers.

“This is not something I’ve run on the site,” Conrad said. “This is something I was working to confirm on the site but I’ve heard enough to at least put it out there. We know that there are two streaming service series that Marvel studios is working on. The Loki and Scarlet Witch one. There are at least or could be more, but at least two other streaming service shows that are coming out on there. One, now this is not confirmed, it’s just a rumor like I said I want to confirm it more but this is just a rumor. One may involve Nick Fury, so there might be a Nick Fury show on the streaming service and the other one I have no idea what the character is.”

As for that other show, it might be easier to figure who it isn’t built around than who is the focus.

“Can’t get it out of the sources,” Conrad said. “Trying to, trying to guess what the character is and it’s not Hulk. It’s not Ms. Marvel. It’s not Hawkeye. It’s not Namor. It’s not Nova. It’s not Moon Knight. I mean, it’s not She-Hulk. Seriously, trying to figure out what character this streaming service is going to be about, and it’s not Nick Fury because this is a separate one.”

Yes, Disney is working on other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows for their streaming service. But No, from what I’ve heard it’s not a Nick Fury series as reported recently on those unreliable marvel fan sites. It’s something bigger and better. Something more. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 23, 2018

SlashFilm’s Peter Sciretta weighed in on the rumor, and while he agrees there are more shows incoming he doesn’t think they involve Nick Fury.

“Yes, Disney is working on other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows for their streaming service,” Sciretta wrote. “But No, from what I’ve heard it’s not a Nick Fury series as reported recently on those unreliable marvel fan sites. It’s something bigger and better. Something more.”

“Oh and to be clear, we haven’t reported what we’ve heard (even though it’s from a good source) because we’ve yet to find a reliable second source for the information and Disney isn’t commenting,” Sciretta added.

So, it seems the jury is out on who the new shows will feature, but it does seem like we’re getting two new shows.

