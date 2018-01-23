Marvel April 2018 Highlights: Wolverine Returns, King Captain America, and More

Marvel Comics has revealed their full solicitations for April 2018, and big things are in store for the Marvel Universe.

The battle for the Infinity Stones continues in Infinity Countdown #2 from writer Gerry Duggan and Young Gun artist Aaron Kuder. In this issue, the Chitauri learn that Star-Lord has been hiding the Power Stone. Now the Chitauri horde, the Fraternity of Raptors, the Nova Crops, and the Guardians of the Galaxy will clash for control of the Stone. Adam Warlock’s return could tip the balance of power.

Marvel begins telling the story of the return of Wolverine in The Hunt for Wolverine #1 by writer Charles Soule and artist David Marquez. The X-Men will learn a terrible secret that causes them to question what they thought they knew and will offer the first clue as to how Wolverine returned from death.

Captain America #700 by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee will concludes the “Out of Time” storyline. Captain America is trapped in a dismal future and decides to set things right by ruling as King Captain America.

Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Javier Rodriguez launch a new iteration of the dimension-hopping Exiles. The Unseen – the man formerly-known-as Nick Fury – needs a team of heroes to defend the Multiverse from a looming threat. He looks to Blink, the former leader of the Exiles, to assemble that crew. She drafts Old Woman Kamala, Wolvie, Iron Lad, and Valkyrie for the mission.

Domino gets her own ongoing series from fan-favorite writer Gail Simone and artist David Baldeon. When Domino’s luck powers turn on her, every mercenary Domino has ever crossed comes looking for her.

Doctor Strange: Damnation by Donny Cates, Nick Spencer, and Rod Reis comes to its conclusion. Doctor Strange’s team of mystical heroes failed to stop Mephisto from spreading his influence over America. Can Wong succeed alone?

The epic Avengers: No Surrender weekly event comes to a conclusion. One Avengers era will come to an end. What will take its place?

Champions gets a new creative team in writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse. The team also gets some new members in Ironheart and the Unstoppable Wasp.

Finally, the Venomized event launches. The alien predators called Poisons are targeting Earth. Venom and the X-Men are missing, leaving no one to warn the heroes of the Poison’s threat. The Poisons plan to bond every hero on Earth with a symbiote so that they can be consumed. Will they succeed?

Keep reading to see all the details on Marvel’s biggest books of April.

‘Infinity Countdown’ #2 (of 5)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #2 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • AAARON KUDER & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VENOM 30TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER (2 OF 5)

SUPER SKRULL HOLDS INFINITY VARIANT COVER by ADI GRANOV

THE BATTLE FOR THE STONES CONTINUES!

The secret is out about the Power Stone, and the Chitauri are in on the action as the Raptors, Novas and Guardians meet for a showdown in space! PLUS: Adam Warlock enters the fray after the events of INFINITY COUNTDOWN: ADAM WARLOCK—his next move will set the stage for cosmic chaos to come!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

‘The Hunt for Wolverine’ #1

THE HUNT FOR WOLVERINE #1

Charles Soule (W) • David Marquez (A)

Cover by Steve McNiven

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO

REMASTERD WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

BLACK AND WHITE REMASTERED WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The RETURN OF WOLVERINE begins here, providing the first piece of a mystery that will leave no corner of the Marvel Universe untouched. Just as the X-Men have finally come to terms with Logan’s death, they learn a terrible secret. Old wounds will be re-opened, truths questioned, and an epic quest begun. The earliest clues to the mystery of Wolverine’s return are laid down here… who will solve it first?

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

‘Captain America’ #700

CAPTAIN AMERICA #700

MARK WAID (W) • CHRIS SAMNEE (A/C)

Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

BLACK AND WHITE Variant Cover by Jim Steranko

Remastered Artist Variant Cover by Jim Lee

BLACK AND WHITE REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE

VENOM 30TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

OUT OF TIME CONCLUSION!

Cap is finally “OUT OF TIME”!

• Frozen in time, awakened in a decimated future and once again a man out of his era, there is only one way for Steve Rogers to restore order and rebuild civilization—and that’s to rule it as King Captain America! No dream, no hoax, no lie, this IS Cap and this IS happening, believe it or not!

• PLUS: Mark Waid delivers an untold tale from Captain America’s past, featuring the classic artwork of Jack Kirby!

‘Exiles’ #1

EXILES #1

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by Javier Rodriguez

Variant cover by Jesus Saiz

Character variant cover by Mike McKone

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW VALKYRIE!

DON’T BLINK – THE EXILES ARE BACK!

Fan-favorite X-Man Blink once joined a team destined to save not just the world, but the entire Multiverse. And now, her teleporting talents are needed once again! When a mysterious threat begins eating away at the fabric of the Multiverse, the Unseen – the man once known as Nick Fury who now can only observe Earth from a lofty post on the moon – must recruit a champion to save it. But she can’t do it alone. Who will join Blink’s new team – and can they ever go home again?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

‘Exiles’ #2

EXILES #2

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by Javier Rodriguez

Character variant cover by Mike McKone

SHE COMES FROM THE LAND OF THE ICE AND SNOW!

…and enchanted hammers! The Exiles land in Asgard just in time to aid Valkyrie in a fight against the fire demon Surtur! But the Lord of Ragnarok is the least of their problems. The Time-Eater is hot on the team’s heels, and when he takes Asgard, no Valhalla awaits Valkyrie or her new friends. Good thing they’re about to pick up a Wolverine! And he’s got red on his claws. The mystery of the stolen pies starts here as Blink completes her new team of multiversal champions!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

‘Domino’ #1

DOMINO #1

Gail Simone (W) • DAVID BALDEON (A)

Cover by Greg Land & Frank D’armata

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY ELSA CHARRETIER

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDERON

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

BAD LUCK AND TROUBLE Part 1

Impossible curves. Impossible shots. Impossible targets. Marvel’s #1 soldier of fortune is back in an explosive new ongoing series! The product of a failed super-soldier program, Neena Thurman always made her own luck as the sharpshooting mercenary known as Domino… but what happens when her own powers betray her? The hunter becomes the hunted as every mercenary in the game smells blood in the water! Plus: A pair of beloved Marvel characters return!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Doctor Strange: Damnation’ #4 (of 4)

DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION #4 (OF 4)

DONNY CATES & NICK SPENCER (W) • ROD REIS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD (4 OF 4)

• It’s DAMNATION NATION! Mephisto’s on a hot streak that won’t stop! Every team that’s faced him has fallen, while more of the country falls under his influence.

• There’s just one card left to play: Wong versus Mephisto…ALONE!

• Who escapes alive, who escapes undead and who doesn’t escape at all? DAMNATION is going out in a blaze of glory, and you GOTTA see who gets burned!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

‘Avengers’ #687

AVENGERS #687

AL EWING, MARK WAID & JIM ZUB (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

End of an Era Variant by Chris Sprouse

VENOM 30TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS WEEKLY EPIC CONTINUES!

NO SURRENDER Part 13

The Avengers confront the traitor in their midst – but as the Earth begins to fall apart around them, their greatest enemy may be their best chance at survival.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Avengers’ #688

AVENGERS #688

AL EWING, JIM ZUB & MARK WAID (W) • KIM JACINTO (A)

COVER BY Mark Brooks

END OF AN ERA VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE AVENGERS WEEKLY EPIC CONTINUES!

NO SURRENDER Part 14

As the final battle for Earth begins, one Avenger will sacrifice everything to give his teammates a fighting chance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Avengers’ #689

AVENGERS #689

AL EWING, JIM ZUB & MARK WAID (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

End of an Era Variant by Chris Sprouse

THE AVENGERS WEEKLY EPIC CONTINUES!

NO SURRENDER Part 15

One last battle against an impossible opponent. One last game with astronomical stakes. With the fate of the Earth on the line, a cry goes out across the Marvel Universe: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

‘Avengers’ #690

AVENGERS #690

AL EWING, JIM ZUB & MARK WAID (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

COVER BY Mark Brooks

End of an Era Variant by Chris Sprouse

Variant COVER by InHyuk Lee

THE AVENGERS WEEKLY EPIC CONCLUDES!

“NO SURRENDER” REACHES ITS FINALE!

The battle is over, and those left standing in the rubble have to find a way to move forward. As an era of the Avengers comes to a close, what will rise to take its place?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Champions’ #19

CHAMPIONS #19

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by Stefano Caselli

A WIDER WORLD Part 1

• IRONHEART and THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP join the Champions at last! The team has grown but the mission stays the same – the Champions fight to make the world a better place for all!

• Writer Jim Zub (AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER) and artist Sean Izaakse (UNCANNY AVENGERS) reunite to push the Champions beyond their limits with any icy Antarctic adventure that will challenge everything they believe in!

• Don’t miss this first chapter of a new era of Champions – and the birth of a brand new hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Venomized’ #1 (of 5)

VENOMIZED #1 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • IBAN COELLO (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY (1 OF 5)

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

BLANK VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

VENOMIZED Part 1

The story that began in VENOMVERSE reaches its epic conclusion with VENOMIZED! The POISONS, a species that hungers for super-powered symbiotes and their hosts, have picked their next target…THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ITSELF! Their first objective? Put every superhuman in a Klyntar symbiote – and CONSUME THEM! But with VENOM and the X-MEN still missing after the events of “Poison-X,” the planet, and its heroes, is defenseless!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

‘Venomized’ #2 (of 5)

VENOMIZED #2 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • IBAN COELLO (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY (2 OF 5)

VENOMIZED Part 2

• Venom and the X-Men have returned from the extraterrestrial adventures of “Poison-X” to find dozens of heroes and villains bonded with Klyntar symbiotes – and none of ’em are happy about it!

• The grand plans of the Poisons begins to make themselves known…including their designs for Cletus Kasady!

• One Avenger might not make out in one piece!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

‘Venomized’ #3 & #4 (of 5)

VENOMIZED #3 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W)

IBAN COELLO (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY(3 OF 5)

VENOMIZED Part 3

• With one of their strongest allies consumed by the Poisons, the heroes of Earth must rally and stand against one of their own!

• Meanwhile, the Poisons have been working in secret to shore up their defenses, but have they thought of everything?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOMIZED #4 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • KEVIN LIBRANDA (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY (4 OF 5)

VENOMIZED Part 4

• The battle rages between Earth’s VENOMIZED defenders and the POISON invaders, bent on consuming all symbiotes – and life itself – in our universe!

• The X-Men think they have a new ally in the fight, one that could turn the tide!

• VENOM and Earth’s heroes gamble on a risky counterattack to end things…for better or worse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99