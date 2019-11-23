Marvel Kills Off a Major Spider-Man Villain

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Venom event Absolute Carnage came to its conclusion this week. The even series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman revealed that the symbiotes inhabiting the Marvel Universe have been leaving traces of themselves, their genetic codices, behind in the spines of their hosts. Carnage has been attempting to collect those codices in order to use their power to awaken Knull, the god of the symbiotes, from the prison of his children where he sleeps. Venom and his allies, including both Spider-Mans, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Wolverine, Captain America, Bruce Banner, the Thing, and the Maker have tried to hunt down and destroy as many of those codices as possible before Carnage could find them.

The group has been using a device created by the Maker to destroy the codices. Things took a turn when Carnage took the fight to Venom and the other heroes. The Venom symbiote bonded with the Hulk to fight the divinely-empowered Carnage, but Carnage stripped the symbiote from the Hulk. Things got worse when the Maker’s treachery was revealed. His device hadn’t been destroying the codices, it had been collecting them.

As the final issue of Absolute Carnage begins, Eddie Brock has formed a new Venom symbiote out of the codices collected by the Maker. He battles Carnage, but Carnage forces Eddie into a situation where he’ll have to make a choice. Eddie can reclaim his symbiote and kill Carnage, but doing so will awaken Knull, putting the entire world at risk. If he doesn’t, Carnage will kill Eddie’s son. Eddie makes his choice.

With Carnage dead, the immediate threat is over. Venom knows there’s a greater threat on its way, but chooses not to share that information with Spider-Man or any of the other heroes. This may be setting the stage for the next major Venom-centric Marvel Comics event, Venom Island.

As for Carnage, this isn’t the first time that the homicidal, symbiote villain has been cut down. Don’t be surprised if he finds a way to make a comeback sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Venom killing Carnage? How did you feel about the Absolute Carnage event overall? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments. Absolute Carnage #5 is on sale now.

