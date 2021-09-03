Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Favorite MCU Phase 4 Movie

Ms. Marvel just wrapped up a tremendous first season on the Disney+ streaming service with its final episode premiering just yesterday. Marvel Studios pulled out all the stops with the season finale and there was a major revelation in the final minutes of the episode. The series has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's no surprise that we'll be seeing the character again. Phase Four of the MCU has been a bit hectic, with some projects being more critically accepted than others. Recently, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo revealed that his favorite project out of Phase Four was Spider-Man: No Way Home and now we know what Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani's favorite film from the current slate is. During a new AMA on Reddit, Vellaini revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was her favorite Phase Four Marvel film.

The Ms. Marvel star is set to make her big screen debut next year with Vellani set to return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, and now that the season finale has officially aired there was definitely some set up. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that the series will prepare Kamala Khan for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

