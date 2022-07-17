Marvel Artists Reveals Concept Art for Starfox's New Costume

Starfox is returning to the Marvel Universe in the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover Judgment Day. Thanos' Eternal brother's profile rose with Harry Styles' debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of the film Eternals. With the Eternals about to wage war on mutants, and the Avengers stepping in between, Starfox -- a former Avengers himself -- is back to play an uncertain role in the conflict. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the one-shot and Starfox's new costume on its covers. Now artist Valerio Schti has revealed his concept art for Starfox's new look. You can take a look below.

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was "What about Eros?" Kieron Gillen told ComicBook.com. "I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no-one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through. Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

Last week's Eve of Judgment set the stage for the upcoming event. It begins in earnest with this week's A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1. Check out ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of the issue.

"Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there's nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere," Gillen previously told Popverse of Judgment Day. "It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the Avengers, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in Eternals, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that's stuff going to blow up. It's just that kind of 'Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let's then bring them forth and see what happens with them.'"

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 goes on sale on Wednesday. A.X.E.: Starfox #1 goes on sale on October 5th. Solicitation information follows.