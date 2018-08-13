Evangeline Lilly Nominates Captain Marvel for Leader of the All-Female Avengers Team

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly thinks Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, the upcoming cosmic-powered superhero Captain Marvel, is a natural fit as leader of a potential all-female Avengers team.

Asked by PopBuzz if Lilly’s Wasp would lead, the actress answered, “Oh, I would love to. No, that’s terrifying.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, it seems only natural Captain Marvel would lead because she is a general? And she’s the captain. And Captain America leads the other Avengers, right, so maybe Captain Marvel would lead. I’d think so,” Lilly said.

Lilly argued any potential female-led Avengers spinoff should deviate from the typical and forge its own path because an all-female team is already atypical in the genre, which has yet to premiere a team comprised solely of female superheroes.

“I think I’m being a bit old fashioned and maybe a little bit rigid about this, because if it is an all-female Avengers film, then the sky’s the limit. We can reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We don’t have to do anything that anyone’s ever done before. We can just make it all up and change the game.”

She cheekily suggested such a team would have handedly defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) and prevented the disastrous outcome of Avengers: Infinity War, because Wasp would act as a killer secret weapon.

“Because I would have been on [the team], and it means I would have shrunk very small, [and] I would have flown into Thanos’ ear, punched a hole in his brain, and he would have fallen down dead,” Lilly said. “Simple.”

The Marvel star continues to lobby for an all-female team, telling ComicBook.com her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars “would love to do that,” adding fans should “all put as much pressure as possible on [Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige] to make that happen.”

The idea sprung out of a get-together that assembled a sprawling cast of Marvel stars for a 10-year anniversary “class photo,” where Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, posed for a photo alongside Tessa Thompson (Valkryie), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Larson and Lilly.

Gillan recounted to IndieWire how the group first floated the idea to Feige under Larson’s lead:

“Brie Larson was like, ‘We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,’ so we marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said that to him,” Gillan said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, that would be amazing!’ but he didn’t really commit to it, but he thought it would be a great idea.”

Feige said earlier this year you “of course” can make an entire movie on that concept, but said “it is all about figuring out when and how.”

Larson makes her debut in Captain Marvel, out March 8. The leading ladies will then unite in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.