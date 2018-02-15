‘Black Panther’ Wins Big at Saturn Awards

Marvel Studios' Black Panther reigned king at the 44th Annual Saturn Awards, taking home five prizes.

Black Panther won the golden trophy for Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture, beating out Marvel Studios' own Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as well as Fox-Marvel's Logan and DC's Wonder Woman.

Best Director went to Ryan Coogler, besting Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049).

Breakout Danai Gurira, who plays fierce Wakandan general Okoye, was awarded Best Supporting Actress, beating out Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner), Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime), Octavia Spencer (Shape of Water), and Kelly Marie Tran and Carrie Fisher (The Last Jedi).

Black Panther was also awarded Best Production Design for Hannah Beachler — topping Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner, Shape of Water, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and The Last Jedi — as well as Best Make-Up for Joel Harlow and Ken Diaz, beating out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, It, Wonder, Blade Runner, The Last Jedi, and Shape of Water.

Black Panther was nominated, but did not win, in the Best Writing category for Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole, Best Actress for leading lady Lupita Nyong'o, Best Actor for leading man Chadwick Boseman, Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Performance by a Younger Actor for Letitia Wright, Best Editing for Michael P. Shawver and Debbie Berman, Best Music for Ludwig Goransson, Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter, and Best Special Effects for Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick.

Comic book movies further represented heavily with Best Supporting Actor nominations for Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Patrick Stewart (Logan), who ultimately won the award for his portrayal of a weathered Professor Xavier.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland webbed up the Best Performance by a Younger Actor trophy for Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he competed against Homecoming co-star Zendaya and Logan's Dafne Keen. Guardians Vol. 2 was awarded Best Special Effects.

In television, The Flash was awarded Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series, beating out Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Arrow, Black Lightning, Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

Jon Bernthal was nominated for Best Actor on Television for his lead role on The Punisher, and Melissa Benoist, who leads Supergirl, was nominated for Best Actress on Television, as was her Supergirl co-star Odette Annable, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress on Television category alongside The Flash's Candice Patton, Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter, and Gurira, who was nominated here for her role as Michonne on The Walking Dead.

David Mazouz, who stars as a younger Bruce Wayne in Gotham, was nominated in the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series, and The Flash's Hartley Sawyer was nominated for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series.

The Punisher was awarded Best New Media Superhero Series, beating out Marvel's own The Defenders, Iron Fist, Runaways, and The Tick and Future Man.

The complete list of winners are below:

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Independent Film: Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series: The Orville

Best Horror TV Series: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series: Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series: Outlander

Best Presentation on Television: Twin Peaks

Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars Rebels

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series: The Flash

Best New Media TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery

Best New Media Superhero Series: Marvel's The Punisher

Best Actor on Television: Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Best Actress on Television: Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Younger TV Actor: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

Best Guest Star on Television: David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)

Best DVD/BD Special Edition: Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)

Best Local Stage Production: Something Rotten

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION,

FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter

The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini ("Chucky")

The Filmmakers Showcase Award: Jake Kasdan

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article stated that Claudia Castello had been nominated as an editor of Black Panther. This has since been corrected.