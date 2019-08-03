Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Has No Idea How Many Hats He Owns

Superheroes continue to dominate both film and television storytelling in the modern age, and much of that can be attributed to the popularity of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Avengers: Endgame just become the highest grossing movie of all time, and their television programs tend to get multiple seasons to chronicle their characters’ journeys.

The man behind it all, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, is arguably one of the most recognizable producers in all of show business. The mastermind of the MCU is a key fixture at every Comic-Con presentation, every red carpet event, and every featurette attached to the bonus features. And if you’ve seen Feige before, you know he has an iconic look in all of his appearances: Feige loves to wear baseball caps.

It seems like every time he makes a public appearance, he’s wearing a different hat altogether, too. So during last night’s fan Q&A session for Vudu’s Avengers: Endgame viewing party, Feige was asked exactly how many hats he actually owns. His answer should not shock you.

This is not surprising, and if it is, it’s because Feige only owns “dozens” and not “a countless plethora that could fill an entire landfill.” Seriously, the man has too many hats.

Feige usually showcases the logo for the latest Marvel Studios movie in production during his public appearances, such as his Black Widow hat from the big Phase 4 reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. This is just one of the reasons why fans can tell Feige is a huge fan of his work and a big nerd when it comes to the Marvel Universe.

The producer also addressed his favorite scene in the entire history of Marvel Studios, revealing that the entire decade-plus of movies all lead to the scene where Captain America picked up Mjolnir in the fight against Thanos during Avengers: Endgame.

“We’re entering this moment, which I’ve said before is the happiest and proudest moment of my career with Marvel Studios,” Feige said during a fan Q&A earlier tonight. “Which is when Steve [Rogers] is standing up against all of Thanos’ army and it looks like all is loss. And he’s still going to do it even with a Titan-broken shield on his hurt arm. He steps forward then all of a sudden he hears something in his ear and over his shoulder.”

Feige added, “This sequence of them arriving we shot a number of times in a number of different ways, utilizing most of the footage we shot each time and every time, it was overwhelmingly emotional having everyone there on the same day. There were certain days when everyone you saw there in the frame was there on set in Pinewood Atlanta.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 13th.