Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige on the MCU’s Diverse Future

There’s a changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the marquee heroes of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor seem to be making way for Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke with the Wrap about how diversity is important behind the camera as well as in front, touting the work done by the Captain Marvel and Black Panther directors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” said Feige. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

Feige has constantly teased the future of the MCU without giving away too many details, but it’s clear that this new wave of heroes will come into the forefront.

“People also ask sometimes about Black Panther. So, the notion of representation on screen, in front of and behind the camera, somebody asked me once, so is Black Panther a one-off? I said, no, it’s not a one-off. This is the future. This is the way the world is, and the way, certainly, our studio’s going to be run going forward, because it brings about better stories. The more diverse the group of people making the movie is, the better the stories,” added Feige.

With Captain Marvel and Black Panther setting up new franchises and Marvel Studios knee deep in another with Spider-Man movie, fans can expect to see some more new faces join the fray in the films down the line. We already know about Black Widow‘s solo project from director Cate Shortland, as well as a new film based on Jack Kirby’s The Eternals by Chloe Zhao.

We’ll see what else Feige and Marvel Studios has up their sleeves after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!