Marvel Studios Boss Backs Up Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer’s Claim of Future Trilogy

Earlier this month, long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal suggested she, Sony, and Marvel Studios were already working together on another trilogy together. Those reports were seemingly debunked hours later when the Hollywood trades reported that no such deal was actually in place, at least not as of Pascal’s comments. No matter the case, Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso is always on board with more Spidey.

At the red carpet premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Alonso suggested such a plan is up to Amy, even calling her “the boss” of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

“God bless Amy. I’m in! Let’s go, I’m ready to go,” Alonso said. “If Amy said three movies with Tom Holland…you know, she’s the boss.”

Monday, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman even addressed the issue with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, confirming that no official plans were in place.

“No specific plans,” Rothman said. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

No Way Home marks Tom Holland’s sixth time playing the eponymous web-slinger. Despite appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film rights to Spider-Man characters are currently owned by Sony. Sony then has a sharing agreement with Marvel Studios in which the latter gets to use Holland’s Peter Parker in exchange for letting Sony use other MCU characters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.