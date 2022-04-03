Marvel Reverses Course on Daredevil Continuity

Mere hours after fans discovered a listing on the Marvel website suggesting the events of Daredevil the series were within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, the entertainment powerhouse has seemed to reverse course on the decision. On the publisher-turned-movie studio’s website, there’s an extensive library of characters the company owns. Within those profiles of the characters that have appeared in the MCU, there’s a special page to tell of their on-screen happenings in addition to exhaustive histories during their time in Marvel’s publishing efforts.

The listing for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil page once treated it as if the same character — not variants or otherwise — went through both the events of the former Netflix series and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, any mention of the Spider-Man film has been removed from the page in question entirely.

Fans were quick to use this as evidence Daredevil and, in turn, the other Defenders did, in fact, exist in the same franchise and universe as the Marvel characters having adventures on Disney+ and the silver screen. After all, the Marvel website didn’t have similar listings for characters like Wovlerine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in non-MCU projects like 20th Century’s X-Men franchise, despite their popularity.

To date, just three characters have made the leap from a Marvel Television project to a film or Disney+ series set in the MCU. James D’Arcy was a series lead on ABC’s Agent Carter before appearing in a cameo role in Avengers: Endgame. Years later, Daredevil (Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared in No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively after first appearing in the Netflix series featuring the Man Without Fear.

Marvel Studios officials have yet to publicly state whether or not they view the productions once produced by Marvel Television to be in the same continuity as current MCU projects.

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

