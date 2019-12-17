Deadpool Creator Thinks X-Force and Deadpool 3 Movies Are “Inevitable”

Much like Thanos’ go-to phrase in Avengers: Endgame, Rob Liefeld thinks both Deadpool 3 and X-Force movies are “inevitable” at Marvel Studios. Taking to the red carpet on Monday’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere, Liefeld reminded Variety the Merc with a Mouth now leads a billion-dollar franchise in the world of Hollywood.

“You know, I just hope they can get it together,” Liefeld says. “Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up.”

He adds, “After the first weekend, I called Ryan and said ‘It’s a billion-dollar franchise!’ We were very excited. So I think Deadpool 3…X-Force …inevitable. I mean, come on. Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds, and now with Disney. How is that not the biggest thing, right?”

Filmed on just a $58 million budget, the first Deadpool movie became a smash hit at the box office, grossing a staggering $801m worldwide — virtually unheard of for an R-rated superhero flick at the time. Deadpool 2 found similar success, earning $786.7m in worldwide box office receipts.

Marvel Studios has yet to unveil official plans for the franchise, though Reynolds himself has teased a meeting with the powers that be behind the Burbank-based outfit. Deadpool co-writer Paul Wernick has previously said he and his writing partner Rhett Reese have stayed in constant contact with the star in regards to a third outing.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Both Deadpool movies are now available wherever movies are sold.

