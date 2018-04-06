Marvel Studios Exec Hopes Half of Future MCU Films Will Be Directed By Women

The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have earned praise from critics and fans while earning billions of dollars at the box office, yet one of the realms in which Marvel Studios has been criticized is its lack of representation of women. The upcoming Captain Marvel is co-directed by Anna Boden, the first female director in the entire MCU. Executive VP of Physical Production for Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, hopes that gender representation in the future of the MCU is split down the middle.

“Here’s the thing: We want the best person for the job. I don’t think it’s fair to the movie to say, ‘This has to be directed by a man,’ or, ‘That has to be directed by a woman,’” Alonso shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it has to be a conscious search for the best human — and hopefully the best human, as we continue to fill out our slate, is half and half. “

Alonso has been with Marvel Studios since 2006 and, alongside president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito, is one of the key members of bringing the MCU to life. In her time with the company, Alonso has grown used to being one of the few women on set, a trend which she hopes she sees ending.

“I think women have this tendency to think that if we get a job, we still have to earn it. No, no, no, no, no. Once you have the job, you’re there. Own it. Men don’t do that,” Alonso expressed. “I grew up in production and visual effects, which is a man’s world. You have to own your place. When I walk into a room, I do a head count of males and females. When I leave, I say it. Every room, every time. I get no pride, no power by being by myself. I’m happy to hold the banner, but I don’t want to be there alone. I want to be the first of many, not the first and only.”

This summer, Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters, the 20th MCU film and the first to feature a female hero in the title. Captain Marvel marks the first solo female-led film in the franchise.

Given that last year’s Wonder Woman, which was directed by Patty Jenkins, went on to become one of the most successful and praised films of the years, hopefully this is only the beginning of a massive shift in representation both on screen and behind the scenes.

The next MCU film to hit theaters is Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th.

Other upcoming MCU films include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

