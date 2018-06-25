Marvel Studios President Opens Up About Post-‘Avengers 4’ Plans

Marvel Studios will be less cagey with their upcoming release schedule following Avengers 4‘s release but studio president Kevin Feige still manages to tease the franchise’s future.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp film, Feige opened up about whether or not the studio plans to build towards another Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 type of cinematic event and what else the future might entail. “It’s always one film at a time,” Feige is quick to point out.

“It’s one film at a time,” Feige said with the business slate on his mind. “Between Captain Marvel finishing in two weeks, Spider-Man starting in two weeks, Avengers 4 post getting underway right now, releasing this movie… That’s keeping us busy over the next year.”

Still, the studio will follow its source material moving forward, which fans might be able to look to for information regarding what to expect. “It is about a year for the rest of those things,” Feige said. “The plan going forward is gonna be about making great film, as good a film as we can, one after another. How they connect, how they build up, it all goes back to the comics. Comics has done a good job. Infinity War was just one mega event in the comics in the history of mega events. So, who knows.”

The rollout plan for these titles and events is being developed right now, as Marvel Studios passes on San Diego Comic Con for the second time.

“Marketing’s coming up with all sorts of things,” Feige said. “How to debut [those plans], how to debut Captain Marvel, lots of opportunities for fun, exciting stuff coming up. And after Avengers 4, being less cagey about it.”

Of course, among the expected films is a Black Widow movie, which Feige won’t officially confirm just yet. “There are a lot of potential characters that are among that list,” Feige said.

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.