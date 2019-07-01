Here’s What Marvel Studios Could Reveal at SDCC

Once Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t know what movie comes next for the first time in the better part of a decade. As Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has mentioned time and time again, the production house is waiting for Far From Home to announce what’s next.

While we don’t officially know what’s coming next, the stars have aligned in such a way that we can at least hypothesize at least the next year and a half worth of movies from Marvel Studios. So while we wait for the inevitable Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in a few weeks, we figure we’d try cobbling together a list of the potential reveals that could end up happening during the panel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What are you hoping to see Marvel Studios reveal at SDCC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU.

Keep scrolling to see what we think could be coming at San Diego Comic-Con from Marvel Studios!

Black Widow Announcement

By the time Feige and company swarm the stage at Hall H, Black Widow will have filmed for a few months and it’s all but guaranteed that the Cate Shortland-directed property will be one of the first things announced. In addition to an announcement, we’d expect both Black Widow lead (and producer) Scarlet Johansson and director Cate Shortland on-hand for the announcement.

On top of the announcement itself, it’s likely we’ll find out more about the film’s plot and the characters involved. So far, we know that David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and O-T Fagbenle are all part of the film’s productions, though we don’t the roles they’re playing. If there’s a property Marvel will go all-in on, it will be Black Widow. While it’s probably still too early to have a full-on trailer, there’s nothing stopping them from doing a sizzle reel of sorts and maybe, just maybe a massive Taskmaster reveal.

The Eternals Annoucement

Thanks to the magic of massive productions, we can guess it’s very likely Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals is the next film up on the slate for Marvel Studios. Outside of Black Widow, it’s the only other Marvel property to have started casting. In fact, a sprawling ensemble cast has already begun to form, reportedly including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-seok. The script is being penned by Black List scribes Matt and Ryan Firpo and is a property Feige himself has previously expressed interested in.

Shang-Chi Announcement and Casting

Shang-Chi is moving incredibly quick at the studio, with production set to kick off by the end of the year. From the mind of indie filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Dave Callaham, Shang-Chi is one of the three new properties that have yet to have any casting announcements reported. Because of that, we think Marvel could do something they similarly did with Brie Larson ahead of Captain Marvel and reveal the casting of the Master of Kung-Fu on-stage at their Hall H panel.

Nova Announcement

Admittedly, we’re all pretty big fans of Nova — right? Either way, Richard Rider/Nova is the one character from the Marvel mythos that will is all but guaranteed to enter live-action one way or another and there’s not a bigger stage in the world to unveil the long-awaited Nova than at Hall H in the middle of SDCC. While we don’t expect a casting or any major details at all, we only think they’d flash a mock-up of a logo on the screen, similarly to what Feige did at the El Capitan Theater reveal five years ago. Oh, speaking of film dumps…

Some Sort of Phase 4 Slate Dump

With not a single film officially on the slate, there’s an increasing chance that Feige and company would reveal the entire slate for Phase 4 at Hall H, similarly to the Phase 3 reveal. As it stands now, Marvel Studios currently has eight dates reserved from 2020 until 2022. Counting Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi — plus adding the sequels confirmed to be happening in Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — there are still two open dates remaining.

The two open dates could belong to any movie, really. If they’re both later dates, they could be sequels to Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, or they could go to entirely new properties like Nova, Moon Knight, or some other project Marvel Studios has in the works.

Disney+ Show Release Dates

Thanks to a Disney investor’s event earlier this Spring, we know Marvel Studios is working on three series for the proprietary streaming platform — Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision. That’s all we really know of the series so far, with the exception of logos for the first shows surfacing online later. While D23 is later this year and will likely be home to all things Disney+, there’s still the opportunity for additional Marvel Studios series to be announced at San Diego, especially since Feige’s said before the Disney+ shows will be integral to moving the narrative of the MCU forward.

Additional Disney+ Shows

On the topic of Disney+, there are a handful of rumored shows that Feige and company have been reportedly been mulling over. While Hawkeye is the only show that’s since been reported by a trade publication, other rumors have suggested that Rocket & Groot, Lady Sif, and others would also be shows on the new streaming platform. Again, while most Disney+ shows will be reserved for D23, there’s always the possibility for them to surprise the masses inside Hall H.