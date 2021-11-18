Marvel Studios Officially Releases Harry Styles’ Eros Character Poster

Marvel has released an Eternals poster for Harry Styles’ Eros character. Now, the inclusion of Starfox was a massive surprise for audiences in the first post-credits scene for the film. A lot of fans were wondering what introducing him at this juncture would mean for the Eternals and other stories moving forward. Styles brings an innate charisma to the character from the moment he steps into frame. Eros is a bit of an interesting pick for Marvel to introduce and it seems likely that he will have a role in the cosmic side of the MCU going forward. So many of the projects announced have a space-adjacent angle that the pop star could appear in any number of entries from here to 2024. For now, fans will just have to enjoy that Pip and Eros are going to help the Eternals rescue their friends.

Eternals producer Nate Moore sat down with Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast to talk about bringing Starfox to life in the film. In the creative team’s minds, the superstar was the only choice to play this character.

“It’s interesting. Starfox, Eros, I like that character very much, but he’s super problematic in publishing, for reasons that even publishing kind of explores in the She-Hulk stuff, which I think is interesting,” Moore began. “But when we decided to lean into Eros, the notion of a guy whose power is seduction and emotion control, that’s a pretty specific ask for a piece of talent. And we talked about gender swapping, because really, Eros doesn’t have to be a guy, but he is a guy, but it could be anything. It really is, who is just by being around them seductive. And that’s a pretty short list and Chloé is admittedly a giant Harry Styles fan. And initially, we were like, ‘Really?’ But I promise you, if you ever get a chance to meet Harry Stiles, it’s true.”

“‘You’re just like, I love this guy. I love this guy. I don’t know what it is. I love him.’ He’s funny. He’s charming. He’s nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros,” Moore added. “And so, it was an easy conversation. I think for him, it’s bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he’s a musician, and now he’s becoming an actor, but that’s not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It’s totally worth it.”

