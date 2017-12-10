Kevin Feige Invites Fan First In Line For Marvel Studios Panel To ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige personally invited one dedicated Marvel fan to attend the Black Panther premiere — because the fan was first in line at Marvel Studios’ Brazilian panel at Comic Con Experience 2017.

MARVEL ARREPIOU A TODOS NA #CCXP17! Hugo chegou às 06h da SEXTA e foi o primeiro da fila no painel da @MarvelBR no sábado. Eis que o próprio presidente da Marvel anunciou ao vivo que ele irá assistir a pré-estreia de Pantera Negra em Los Angeles. Épico é POUCO na @CCXPoficial pic.twitter.com/jLGLgnlPP3 — omelete (@omelete) December 9, 2017

A video captured the moment Feige extended the invitation to the fan, a young man named Hugo. “I think we need to award him something,” Feige said, appearing via video chat. “Sir, you’re gonna come to the Black Panther premiere in Los Angeles.”

Hugo and the crowd went wild. “I can’t wait to see you,” Feige said.

The fan had reportedly waited in line since 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Brazilian convention also saw the debut of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer and Venom star Tom Hardy’s revelation that the film — not part of Feige’s shared Marvel Cinematic Universe — takes inspiration from the “Lethal Protector” mini-series.

Black Panther spins out of last summer’s Captain America: Civil War, following King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returning home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader.

However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis, opens February 16.

