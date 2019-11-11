Disney Buying Marvel Was “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened to Us,” Says Kevin Feige

When fans think of Marvel Studios now, they almost always think of Disney as well, given that the Walt Disney Company owns Marvel Studios. However, there was once a time when that wasn’t the case. Marvel Studios didn’t come under Disney ownership until the 2009 purchase of Marvel Entertainment and while there are some fans who would like to claim that Disney has “ruined” Marvel as well as other major franchises and studios they own, if you ask Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Disney has ruined nothing. Quite the contrary, Feige says that Disney buying Marvel was the greatest thing that has ever happened to them, period.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter, Feige explained that if it hadn’t bought Marvel, there simply wouldn’t be a Marvel Cinematic Universe the way we have it now, stating that none of the movies the studio has made since the Disney acquisition would have ever happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was the greatest thing that ever happened to us,” Feige said. “It was the greatest thing that ever happened us. You brought up the hypothetical about if Dave Maisel hadn’t gotten that financing before the crash would we have gotten it, probably not. If Disney hadn’t bought us, you wouldn’t have seen the movies we’ve made since then. For sure. I just don’t think it would have been possible.”

Feige went on to explain that having a “home” with Disney has allowed for Marvel Studios to work with someone completely invested in what they’re doing, which is a big difference than working with studios, distributors, and marketers who are only partially committed, no matter how great of work they did.

“It was wonderful having a home that was 100 percent invested in what we were doing and we had great studio partners before that with great marketers who did great work but at some level when it’s only for whatever distribution percentage if they’ve got something they’re working on that they’ve got a 100 percent of versus one that’s smaller even though the experience was very good with them, they were smart, smart people working and I believe they did their best and did great by us because the movies worked and led us to where we are today, it’s different when you have a home,” Feige said. “When that home is the Walt Disney Studios, even before the last eight years and the tremendous success, it is very special and when you have someone like Bob Iger who’s spent a lot of money and is invested in the success, it makes a big difference so we really always felt like we were in great hands.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.