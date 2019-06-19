Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige: “Almost There” In Revealing What’s Next

With Avengers: Endgame now in theaters and Spider-Man: Far From Home quickly approaching its release, Marvel fans are eager to learn what the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like. Despite the fervor for more information, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige isn’t quite ready to tip his hand. ComicBook.com spoke to Feige at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home. When asked if the original six Avengers would still have a presence in the shared universe or if Avengers: Endgame was a passing of the torch, Feige was guarded about revealing anything about what’s ahead.

“I would say its both,” Feige said in regards to the initial question. “I would say its definitely a combination. Clearly, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next officially. We’re almost there. Far From Home is almost out. But all will be revealed.”

That will leave fans wondering if San Diego Comic-Con or the D23 Expo, both taking place after Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters, could be the right time to reveal all. ComicBook.com also asked Feige about plans for those events.

“We’ve done it, I think, at least twice already where we’ve done both,” Feige said. “And if we do both this year we find a way to divvy it up or to do it to give a spin to make each one unique.”

Marvel’s Black Widow movie is already filming. There are also plans for Black Panther and Doctor Strange sequels and the cinematic debuts of The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Feige also revealed to ComicBook.com that Avengers: Endgame will return to theaters next weekend with new footage. “We are doing that,” Feige said. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Endgame‘s worldwide box office total is now $2.742 billion, putting it within $50 million of catching Avatar‘s $2.788 to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.