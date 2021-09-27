Marvel Studios Lands Harley Quinn Artist As Animation Director

Marvel Studios is wasting no time getting its next animated project lined up. Monday afternoon, Liza Singer announced in a tweet they had officially joined the team at Marvel Studios to serve as a director on a yet-to-be-named animated project. Singer’s latest credit comes on Netflix’s High in the Clouds. Some of their other credits include work at RoosterTeeth, Titmouse, Microsoft, and Netflix’s Disenchantment.

Around these parts, Singer may be best known for their work on Warner Brothers’ animated Harley Quinn series.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m starting a new journey today as a Director over at Marvel Studios!” Singer tweeted Monday. “It’s going to be an awesome and special team and I’m feeling just incredibly excited.”

When it comes to the plans Marvel Studios has in place for animated shows, What If…? is only the tip of the iceberg.

“I mean, you’re completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules,” Marvel Studios exec Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com.

He continued, “But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There’s an element of chaos in all things. There’s an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don’t go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it.”

