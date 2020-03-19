Marvel Studios’ Loki Rumored to Include Minutemen

Though production on the series has been paused in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, new details about the Loki TV series have been revealed. As pointed out by Murphy’s Multiverse, IMDB has a bit of new info for the Disney+ series as it credits some stunt-performers on the series with playing “Minuteman” in the show. Created by Walt Simonson in the pages of Fantastic Four comics, the Minutemen serve as “a police force for the Timestream” and work directly with the Time Variance Authority, who we already know will appear in the series and who Loki will seemingly be working with.

It should be noted that while IMDB can be edited by almost anyone, the inclusion of the expendable Minutemen makes quite a lot of sense with the TVA set to appear as well. Stunt performers & actors Chris Brewster and Isabelle Fretheim are both credited as Minutemen in the series. The pair have a lot of experience working in both the Marvel universe and comic book adaptations with Brewster working on Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and more. Both even worked on Marvel’s Daredevil as stunt performers.

It was announced last week that the upcoming Loki series has been set for an “early 2021” premiere date, but it’s unclear how the shutdown in production will effect that release window. Should the series be shutdown for a month or more it could effect the release date, but it’s too early to say and Marvel has not issued a statement on how a shut down or its status could effect it.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular god of mischief in the Disney+ exclusive series with Sophia Di Martini playing either Lady Loki or Enchantress alongside him and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a secret role. We also know that actor Owen Wilson is playing a TVA agent in the show with Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant recently recruited for a part as well which some are theorizing could be none other than Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

Other upcoming Disney+ projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, WandaVision in December, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. As of this writing, production on WandaVision has wrapped and will seemingly still be released at the end of the year, with additional photography on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Prague suspended so it remains to be seen if it will premiere this August.