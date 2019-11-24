Marvel Fans Furious Over Damaged MCU Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition Box Sets
Marvel fans are taking to social media with complaints of damaged Best Buy exclusive Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Collector's Edition box sets.
The now sold-out collector's item, originally priced at $549.99 before tax, includes all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films complemented by an exclusive art lithograph and bonus disc. Best Buy quickly exhausted its supply of the limited-run box set and has since pulled the original product listing on the Best Buy website.
Customers who received their Infinity Saga set through the mail are now reporting their purchases are arriving damaged. The rarity of the item means Best Buy is unable to offer replacements.
Some buyers are criticizing the retailer for failing to protect the sets in shipping. According to one complaint on Twitter, Best Buy shipped the set without protective padding.
The highly sought after collector's item is fetching high prices by re-sellers on eBay, where some listings are priced upwards of $2,000.
"I love spending $600 dollars on the Infinity Saga box set for it to arrive damaged," reads one complaint. Writes another purchaser, "I didn't spend over $500 for it to be in this condition. This is just awful." Others had similar complaints:
That feeling when your completely sold out @MarvelStudios #InfinitySaga box set arrived damaged and there are no more left to replace it with. @BestBuy 😔🤬 pic.twitter.com/veetnZKo64— 🦃NOLAnerdcast🦃 (@NOLAnerdcast) November 16, 2019
Still waiting for a response from @BestBuy for our apparently damaged infinity saga set. https://t.co/f8rFnblKHD— The Philly Gamer (@the_phillygamer) November 19, 2019
@BestBuySupport @Marvel @BestBuy @Disney Sent a message a few days ago about my terribly damaged Infinity Saga set. Really don’t want to return, but in this condition I’m not open to a discount either. Hoping there is some way I can get this exchanged out, I know some people... pic.twitter.com/CNVgwnqptP— Jacob Downey (@RillIris) November 17, 2019
I love spending $600 dollars on the Infinity Saga box set for it to arrive damaged. pic.twitter.com/lF6saCcL17— Martin Vargas (@TMOTS2099) November 16, 2019
I got my #infinitysaga collection yesterday but it came damaged. @MarvelStudios @BestBuy is there anyway I can get a replacement? I talked with a Best Buy rep over the phone and said their hands are tied pic.twitter.com/hNeyVkJlEx— Ryan Kim (@randomkrn) November 15, 2019
Got my #InfinitySaga box set in today from @BestBuy and it was damaged in transit. They just straight up put it in a box with no padding or anything. Anyone else get it in damaged today? I know of at least one other.— Joe Eafrati (@sakanakami) November 15, 2019
Very disappointed & underwhelmed with the @BestBuy @Marvel Infinity Saga set. Damage galore, and autographs were just a lousy scan. For $600 I expect better quality. The phase 1 & 2 collector's editions were significantly nicer and cheaper. Someone should make this right 😕 pic.twitter.com/QT19LRVdwo— OfficialJBR1991 (@OfficialJBR1991) November 18, 2019
Are you freaking kidding me @BestBuy! I got my Infinity Saga limited edition and this is the condition of the shipping box. Then inside, the actual set package is ripped inside the plastic wrapping! I paid over $550 for this! Refund is not an option.— Media Tek Rundown (@MediaTekRundown) November 16, 2019
Make.
This.
Right! pic.twitter.com/6XrMD4RBpP
@BestBuySupport @BestBuy pic.twitter.com/iN243Q6muH— Sirdoom34 (@sirdoom34) November 16, 2019
@BestBuy So this is the condition I got my Infinity Saga Collection in. I didn't spend over $500 for it to be in this condition. This is just awful. pic.twitter.com/gOa64pBsJ8— Kelvin (@Kelvin_Arce_) November 16, 2019
@BestBuy @Marvel Exicted to get my Infinity Saga box is here! Sad to see my box didn’t get handled the best before delivery and it put a dent in corner of the collectors box. pic.twitter.com/W2CIMkM2UI— Chronicle Student (@OTlearner) November 15, 2019
