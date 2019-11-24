Marvel Fans Furious Over Damaged MCU Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition Box Sets

Marvel fans are taking to social media with complaints of damaged Best Buy exclusive Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Collector's Edition box sets.

The now sold-out collector's item, originally priced at $549.99 before tax, includes all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films complemented by an exclusive art lithograph and bonus disc. Best Buy quickly exhausted its supply of the limited-run box set and has since pulled the original product listing on the Best Buy website.

Customers who received their Infinity Saga set through the mail are now reporting their purchases are arriving damaged. The rarity of the item means Best Buy is unable to offer replacements.

Some buyers are criticizing the retailer for failing to protect the sets in shipping. According to one complaint on Twitter, Best Buy shipped the set without protective padding.

The highly sought after collector's item is fetching high prices by re-sellers on eBay, where some listings are priced upwards of $2,000.

"I love spending $600 dollars on the Infinity Saga box set for it to arrive damaged," reads one complaint. Writes another purchaser, "I didn't spend over $500 for it to be in this condition. This is just awful." Others had similar complaints: