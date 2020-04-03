Marvel Fans Are Crushed By All the MCU Delays

Friday afternoon, Disney officially unveiled its new film slate that has been shuffled around due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Days ago, the Mouse had announced had removed Black Widow from its release date on May 1st as it’s expected cinemas won’t be reopened by then. We now know the Cate Shortland film will debut in the November date previously held by The Eternals. And suddenly, the domino effect fell into place. There wasn’t any major shuffling around per se; rather, it was a case of each movie being pushed back one date.

That means The Eternals will hit theaters in the February date once held by Shang-Chi, which is now moving to the date once held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel is now hitting theaters in the November 2021 date Taika Waititi’s Thor follow-up was set for release. Now, Love and Thunder won’t hit theaters until February 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might expect, fans of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe are pretty crushed all around. By the time Black Widow hits theaters this November, it will have been nearly a year and a half since Marvel fans have last gotten to see a new movie.

You can see what MCU fans are saying about the fuss below:

Happy Birthday ScarJo!

omg #blackwidow in november 6th means scarlett celebrating her birthday with the movie she waited 10 years for nobody touch me pic.twitter.com/UXyHXOEwFH — amanda (@natasharromanof) April 3, 2020

Depressed As $*!+

Release on Disney+, we are all depressed as shit over here — SellTheTeamJosh (@Sixers2017Draft) April 3, 2020

I Hate It Here

the eternals got pushed back to feb 2021 which means i have to wait an entire year to see the cast in their suits I HATE IT HEREpic.twitter.com/sSkyrbn8uq — kanna ʬ⁸⁴ pedro day! (@buckysblush) April 3, 2020

Tears

so the eternals got pushed to february 2021 i can’t pic.twitter.com/ofLS3j0xUE — 𝚌𝚑𝚕𝚘|𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚎𝚗’𝚜 𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜 (@falamaddercriss) April 3, 2020

MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER SHANG-CHI

So Shang-Chi is now a summer tentpole movie, vs some late winter release? — Anthony Dean (@diversetechgeek) April 3, 2020

Do You See What You Did?

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 NOW COMES OUT NOVEMBER 5TH 2021 AND THOR LOVE AND THUNDER COMES OUT FEBRUARY 18TH, 2022 LEMME HAVE A FUCKING CHAT WITH MS. RONA pic.twitter.com/Ya8gGYXVRW — Evan (@realityiconsss) April 3, 2020

Two Whole Years forThor 🙁

i have to wait two entire years to see thor love and thunder and i dont know how i feel about that — sof (@sebsquake) April 3, 2020

Is That Too Much to Ask?

thor: love and thunder got pushed back to 2022 as if it wasn’t far enough already,, i’m just trying to see jane as mighty thor IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK FORpic.twitter.com/bOgzGGLIAy — kanna ʬ⁸⁴ (@buckysblush) April 3, 2020

Language!

ive had a fucking countdown for thor love and thunder going since the movie was FIRST FUCKING ANNOUNCED and now theyre changing the release date??? crying — kath / 581 (@spideykath) April 3, 2020

Tears

doctor strange 2 really got pushed back 6 months 🥺 — emily (@em_ily2000) April 3, 2020

Wanted It Sooooo Bad

fking coronavirus i wanted doctor strange 2 so bad 😭😭 — marce ⁷⁺⁹🧸¹⁹⁹⁶ (@vanteyeons) April 3, 2020

Sleep

no marvel content for another 7 months… pic.twitter.com/zljqnMAPge — zack (@thorsexual) April 3, 2020

Six. Teen. Months.

We’re in a 16 month gap between MCU movies right now 🥴 — yam ✵ (@carolbinary) April 3, 2020

Silver Linings