Marvel Studios Developing X-Men, Fantastic Four Movies

Marvel Studios just shocked fans with the announcement of their Phase 4 slate — but it also dropped a pretty major tease for what could come. ComicBook.com was on hand for the panel, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that there isn’t enough time to talk about the post-2021 projects the studio has in the works — including movies about the Fantastic Four and mutants.

This comes after Disney’s acquisition of Fox completed earlier this year, raising the question of when Fox’s previously-owned Marvel characters would be able to enter the flagship franchise.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained last year of plans with the Fox characters. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

“That whole Disney buying Fox deal is- none of us saw that coming, and we’re amazed and excited, because we always dreamed of having the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU, but nothing’s actually been decided or announced,” Marvel Studios Visual Design Supervisor Andy Park told ComicBook.com. “So, I have nothing to spill, ’cause I don’t even know what the future is. The only thing I’ve read … these thing are going to take at least 12 months to 18 months for something to even happen.”

For many Marvel fans, the addition of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the franchise has been a matter of if, not when, considering the characters’ popularity within the Marvel Comics canon. And while it sounds like it’ll be a few years more until we hear what Marvel has in store for those properties, it sounds like the wait is worth it.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained earlier this year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

