Marvel Studios Reportedly Moves Power Pack into Active Development

It appears a Power Pack property might be in development at Marvel Studios after all. In a report from the team at MCU Cosmic, the production outfit has moved the property into “active development,” though it’s unclear whether Power Pack will be a film or series on Disney+. This is far from the first time we’ve heard Kevin Feige and company were interested in the family-friendly property — in fact, master scooper Charles Murphy of That Hashtag Show had first reported in 2017 that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz had executive oversight on a Power Pack film at the time.

While nothing’s set in stone until officially announced, it seems that Power Pack is one property that’ll join the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long. Feige has even said it’s something the studio is interested in at some point or another.

“Power Pack is a property that we’ve been interested in for a long time,” Feige said last summer. “For many years because we wanted to do something for families, something that’s a little younger, Ant-Man has kind of become that franchise, certainly with Ant-Man and the Wasp, but Power Pack still is one of the many things that we discuss, wouldn’t it be fun to do someday?”

The interesting thing of this all is that the first Power Pack news surfaced before The Walt Disney Company announced that it’d be developing Disney+, an affordable, family-friendly streaming app. With Disney+ becoming the destination for all of Disney’s original family-friendly programming, a high-budget Power Pack series would certainly fit the bill for the new platform.

Previous reports had suggested the initial Power Pack film would be a Spy Kids-like story, leading to the MCU’s first children-led property. If that’s the case, it’s another demographic Marvel Studios has yet to tap as all MCU movies typically receive a PG-13 rating. Should Marvel dive into the family-friendly idea head-first, it’d end up being the outfit’s first PG movie.

