Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Called Putting A Specific Spider-Man Moment On The Big Screen Back In 2008

It’s no secret that one of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige‘s strengths is his ability to plan things well out into the future. He carefully planned the launch of several superhero solo films to lead up to the Avengers team films.

Feige has already released a schedule of Marvel Studios films that goes through Avengers 4 in 2019. In addition, he recently revealed that he has another 20 films on the docket after Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige also was crucial in forming a partnership with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A reddit user unearthed a past quote from Feige, which sheds new light on exactly how much of a long range planner Feige is, particularly in regards to Spider-Man.

In the Spider-Man: One More Day trade paperback published in 2008, Feige is quoted as saying, “I read (almost) every Marvel comic that is published each and every week. For me, it’s homework, research and, of course, fun. I usually organize my pile of ‘to read’ based on what films we are currently developing and what character is undergoing a renaissance in the comics. For the past six years, Joe’s run on Spidey has been the one on top. I would sit and read it the moment it landed in my inbox. Joe’s creative daring is an inspiration and his imaginative storytelling transcends all forms of media. My favorite J.M.S. Spidey moment also happens to be my favorite Spidey moment period: Aunt May discovers Peter’s secret. It has become my mission to put that moment on screen. Someday we will. I promise.”

Of course, Feige made this statement well back before it was known that Marvel Studios and Sony would strike a deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once that deal was struck, Feige fulfilled his promise, and Aunt May learned Peter Parker was Spider-Man in the ending scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming.