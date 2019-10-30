Marvel Studios Still Planning on Three or Four Movies a Year Going Forward

Fear not, true believers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing its theatrical output every year, with Disney Chef Creative Officer Alan Horn confirming Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige still aims to deliver three to four films a year. While other franchises have suffered in their attempts to churn out content to satiate their supposed fans’ desires, Marvel has instead started slow and amped up their output over time. With Disney+ set to debut next month, offering audiences even more stories set within the franchise, those projects won’t get in the way of the MCU delivering blockbusters to fans in theaters.

“The answer is no,” Horn shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he ever thought audiences might grow tired of the franchise. “If the film has a compelling storyline, if it has heart and humor, two things that I insist on, and it’s terrifically well executed, I think there is an audience. But who knows?”

While 2000’s X-Men and 2002’s Spider-Man became major sensations in the comic book world, it wasn’t until 2008 when the MCU really began, with each subsequent film setting more and more box office records. Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame became the top-grossing movie of all time, ousting Avatar from its 10-year reign.

One key to the studio’s success of Feige’s overall vision for the series, with his plans ensuring that audiences were given a variety of stories that weave into one another to heighten the events of the rest of the series.

“Kevin Feige is working away. He will be making three or four a year,” Horn shared. “And they are very different from one another, so we’ll see.”

As if producing the highest-grossing movie of all time wasn’t a big enough of an accomplishment for Feige, he was also promoted to being the Chief Creative Officer for all of Marvel, including publishing, TV, and video games. Additionally, Lucasfilm confirmed it had tapped Feige to develop a Star Wars movie for them, leading audiences to wonder if he would begin to distance himself from Marvel Studios. According to one producer, this is far from the case.

“I think Kevin has always been…he’s so passionate about Marvel…about the characters and about the world that Marvel has created,” Trinh Tran shared with IGN. “He’s always going to be involved in that aspect. He’s always going to make sure that what we deliver out to the public is the best that we can do. So, I don’t think it’s going to change in that sense.”

The next MCU film, Black Widow, is slated to land in theaters on May 1, 2020.

