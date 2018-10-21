Marvel Movie Dropped From 2020 Release Schedule

With the Disney shifting Jungle Cruise‘s release date to July 24, 2020, the studios simultaneously removed the scheduled July 31, 2020 Marvel Studios film from the slate.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having been put on hold seemingly indefinitely since the firing of its director James Gunn in July, the shift might mean only two Marvel Studios films will arrive in 2020. Whether or not the film was slated for July 31, 2020 or the May 1, 2020 date (therefore having the July film moved up) is unknown. It’s unlikely Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s shift did not play a role in the shake up.

Here is a look at Disney’s current release schedule for 2020:

February 14, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

March 6, 2020: Untitled Pixar Animation

March 27, 2020: Mulan

May 1, 2020: Untitled Marvel

May 29, 2020: Maleficent 2

June 19, 2020: Untitled Pixar Animation

July 24, 2020: Jungle Cruise

October 9, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 6, 2020: Untitled Marvel

November 25, 2020: Untitled Disney Animation

December 23, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

The possibility remains that Disney can shift another film into a 2020 release date for a third yearly entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as such has become the norm from Marvel Studios in recent years. However, with the plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having shifted, another film would have to be fast-tracked to meet the slate. Still, if Marvel Studios has proved anything during its decade of releases, it is that the creative team has tremendous patience with their titles.

Marvel Studios’ 2018 releases of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp are available on digital downloads and blu-ray or DVD now. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.