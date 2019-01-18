Marvel Studios Reveals ‘Avengers’ 10 Year Challenge Photos

The current social media obsession is the “10 Year Challenge”, which has users post side-by-side photos of themselves, one from this year, and one from a decade ago. As the photo challenge has swept across the Internet, various celebrities and companies have found their own ways to participate. Now Marvel Studios is getting in on the action, with the ultimate “#10YearChallenge” photo spread.

As you can see by by scrolling below, the various characters of The Avengers movies and larger Marvel Cinematic Universe have all gone through some significant changes over the last decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man

Needless to say, Robert Downey Jr. has gotten some much better hair stylists to help create his Tony Stark look over the years.

Captain America

Chris Evans might legitimately be a real-life vampire, based on these photos. Or maybe he actually got injected with some kind of Super Soldier serum to play Steve Rogers in the MCU?

Thor

Chris Hemsworth certainly did a lot more bulk-muscle workouts to first take on the role of Thor. Some better hairstyling and tanning regiments have also made worlds of difference.

Black Widow

There’s nothing that makes us more proud of the MCU and its stars than the way Scarlett Johansson has *never* let herself be costumed in a wig as terrible as that one we saw for Black Widow’s debut in Iron Man 2.

Hawkeye

Our shadowy rain-soaked archer has become a shadowy, rain-soaked ninja.

Avengers: Endgame will reveal why Hawkeye has seen such a sharp downward turn in his life over the course of the last decade.

Nick Fury

This one is having a little fun with Samuel L. Jackson’s digital de-aging for his upcoming appearance in Captain Marvel, which is set in the mid-90s.

Based on these two photos, Fury really saw some s**t in the ten yeas between meeting Carol Danvers and approaching Tony Stark. And it cost him an eye.

Agent Coulson

Like Fury, Phil Coulson really saw some strange things between meeting Captain Marvel in the ’90s and helping The Avengers come together to save NYC.

Still, few would argue that Phil Coulson looks bad, these days – especially for a dead guy.

Marvel Studios

No one has changed or grown more than Marvel Studios itself. Ten years ago, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau were only dreaming of creating the dominant brand in entertainment, and not all the steps to make that a reality were the right ones.

From the creative struggles and director dumps that happened in Phase I – Phase II’s first half, to pulling together nearly a dozen franchises together for a mega two-part event like Avengers: Infintiy War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios has had to rise to meet ever-increasing levels of challenges – and has conquered every single one. We can safely now say that the MCU is only getting better with age, as Endgame arrives to close one chapter, and open a bold new one.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.