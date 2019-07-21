Marvel Studios Panel: Live From Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

All eyes are on Marvel Studios. On Saturday afternoon, Marvel Studios is slated to take center stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, drawing a crowd of about 7,000 fans and making waves around the world with major announcements about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The panel is slated to begin at 5:15pm PT. Prior to the panel, Marvel Studios had not revealed any plans for their upcoming projects in the wake of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While there will not be any live streams of the panel, ComicBook.com will be planted in Hall H for a live recap of the panel with the most accurate, fastest breaking news popular.

—- 5:20pm PT —-

Directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took seats in the crowd and posed for photos with fans.

The lights went down at 5:24pm PT and a montage of clips featuring the classic Avengers from previous movies played. Iron Man, Captain America, THor, then the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and more. It was all set to Tony Stark’s speech from the end of Avengers: Endgame. Black Panther, Valkyrie, Captain Marvel… and Thanos. Then, Tony Stark launching a Jericho missile. The Incredible Hulk footage. The First Avengers. The Avengers. Iron Man 3. The Dark World. The Winter Soldier. Age of Ultron. Ant-Man. Civil War. The Vision narrates and discusses why things are beautiful. “I am inevitable,” Thanos says, ahead of, “And I… am Iron Man.” Snap. Mrvel Studios logo. Clips continue. Old man Cap. Charging into battle in Endgame. “A Universe now,” Tony says. INFINITY Takes the screen. THE INFINITY SAGA.

Moderator Jessica Chobot introduces Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige takes the stage. “The Infinity Saga is complete,” Feige said. “It never would have happened if not for all of you.” He thanks the fans and Disney executives. He is going to introduce the staff who made Marvel Studios movies, starting with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Trinh Tran, Nate Moore, Sarah Smith, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, Eric Carroll, Wendy Jacobson, Brian Shapeck, Zoe N., and Grant Curtis.

“Within a few days, Avengers: Endgame will be the biggest movie of all time,” Feige said. “The biggest movie of all time.”

He is going to now talk about the future.

The Eternals is coming on November 6, 2020. “They’ve been there amongst the MCU, we haven’t met them before,” Feige said. Hew introduces director Chloe Zao to the stage.

“We really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity in our time on this planet,” Zao said.

The cast of the Eternals takes the stage. Richard Madden, Kumail Najiani, Lauren Ridloff, Bryan Tyree Henry, Salma Hayak, Lias McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie.

“The Eternals are arranged of immortal aliens,” Richard Madden says. “Sent here by the Celestials to protect mankind from the deviants. I play Icarus, who is the sexiest of them.”

“I just want to bring a whole new flavor to Fastes,” Henry said.

“It feels great [to portray a strong female hero in the MCU],” Hayak said. “It takes a strong woman to do a movie like this,” she said of her director.

“I am proud to have a diverse family,” Hayak concluded.

“I asm gonna work ten times harder,” Jolie said. “We are all going to be working very, very hard. I am in training. Thank you very, very much.”

McHugh, the youngest on the stage, can’t believe she’s playing one of the oldest MCU characters. She’s grown up a fan of Marvel movies.

Who will win in a fight between Gilgamesh in the Hulk? “Mark Ruffalo here? No? I would say Gilgamesh.”

Next is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, arriving on Disney+ this fall.. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take the stage, Mckie with the shield. What are they excited to explore about their dynamic? “What kind of man is [The Falcon]?” Stan jokes. “We’ll find out. WE know he’s got thighs so lets see if there’s anything else.”

“With the Winter Soldier, I’m ready to see what ticks him off,” Mackie said. “How much ticking can that tock do, before that tock go boom?”

Footage crashes the panel. Tthe brainwashing from Civil War plays. Baron Zemo sits down. “That doesn’t work anymore, does it? I can’t imagine what you all must be thinking. Villain seizes control of the panel and you must be expecting some act of violence but that’s not what this is,” he said. “Gentleman, I’ll be seeing you very soon.” He puts on a purple mask.” Daniel Bruhl is back as Baron Zemo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release in February of 2021, featuring the Mandarin. Tony Leung is playing The Mandarin. Also in the film is Awkwafina. Director Destin Daniel Crettin takes the stage.

“It’s so exciting to see Kevin and this amazing team begin to create an MCU that reflects all the beautiful colors that I see in this room,” he says — bringing Simu Liu to the stage, who greets the audience in Mandarin tongue. He found out he was cast on Tuesday.

WandaVision will arrive in Spring 2021. It’s a “mega event” coming to Disney+ which is “unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” according to Feige.

“I have no idea,” Bettany says of how Vision is back. “We’re so excited to bring it to y’all so I hope ya love it because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.” It takes place after Endgame. The series will feature Maria Rambo’s daughter.

Teyonah Parris is playing a grown up version of Monica Rambo. Feige teases more MCU characters and says it will be “Strange.”

The Loki series is the next title for Spring 2021. “What else did you see in Endgame?” Feige asks before a clip of Loki vanishing from 2012 plays. “This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that,” he said. “The first place he went — he came to Hall H”

“He’s still that guy,” Hiddleston said of Loki from Avengers. “Just about the last thing that happened to him is he got Hulk-smashed…There’s a lot of psychological evolution yet to happen…I can’t tell you any of [the plans] but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I’ve ever come across. A new world. New challenges. And I cannot wait to get started.”

May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “We’re gonna make the first scary MCU film,:” director Scott Derrickson promises.

“It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re gonna like it,” Feige adds.

“I’m really excited to be at the dawn of this project and I think it’s vital to maintain the humor we had in the first one but with this twist of horror that will really have people gripped,” Cumberbatch said.

Scarlet Witch will be in the movie, picking up directly where WandaVision leads off.

The next thing is something Feige says Marvel Studios has never had an opportunity to do before. Captain Britain and other characters appear as the logo for What If…? forms. It’s an animated series coming to Disney+. Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher in it.

“The Watcher is a non-earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multiverse and occasionally may or may not intervene with the doings of Earthlings. Other than that, he’s off doing his own thing.”

“The Watcher first appears in ’63, Fantastic Four,” Wright adds. “He turns up on the moon because although today’s the 50th anniversary, he had a crib there a long time ago.”

Next is Hawkeye, a series going to Disney+ kicking off with am onstage of great Hawkeye clips from the MCU. Footage comes up after Jeremy Renner takes the stage. Kate Bishop is confirmed via a teaser. Renner jokes that he gets to make a better version of Hawkeye than his. It’s about being a super hero without powers.

“We’ll explore more of his time as Ronin,” Feige said.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives November 2021. Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworht, and Tessa Thompson take the stage. Hemsworth hasn’t read the script. Thompson is asked about her first act as King. “First thing she needs to do is find her new queen,” she said.

The movie will follow a Jason Aaron run: The Mighty Thor. “For those of you that know that story, it’s incredible. It’s full of emotion. It introduces, for the first time, female Thor,” Waititi said. “For us there’s only one person that could play that role. Please welcome to the stage, Natalie Portman.”

Black Widow is the final movie — shooting right now in London, is the last movie, hitting theaters in May of 2020.

Cate Shortland, director, and the cast take the stage: Alexi — David Harbour. Yelena Volova — Florence Pugh. Mason — OT Fen Bentley. Molina — Rachel Vice. Black Widow — Scarlett Johansson.

Shortland promises this movie will explore Black Widow’s past and see how she picks up the pieces and becomes a whole person.

“I don’t think I could’ve played this iteration of Natasha ten years ago, it would’ve been a very different film,” she said. “I get to play Natasha as a fully realized woman in all of her many facets. I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her…and I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger.”

Harbour teases that he has complicated feelings about Captain America. “You’ll come to understand that later,” he said.

Yelena is a “sister figure” to Natasha according to Pugh.

Footage is introduced after only 30 days of shooting.

Footage goes back to the Age of Ultron flashbacks. Cut over to scenes from Avengers. Civil War. She narrates and says she got this family because of it. She’s made mistakes. She betrayed Tony by stopping Black Panther. The Marvel Studios logo plays.

BUDAPEST. She goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a. fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is remiinscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.

Feige confirms Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Fantastic Four, mutants, Guardians 3, and Mahershala Ali is Blade.

That’s the panel.

