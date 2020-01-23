Marvel Studios Reportedly Planning Secret Invasion Series for Disney+

New rumors have been cropping up over the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when it comes to the next major crossover event and how it could possibly follow up Avengers: Endgame. Rumors and speculation have dominated the conversation as many people attempt to read the tea leaves regarding the future of Marvel Studios, and now we might have our first major tease — though it seems like a stretch, a new rumor indicates that a Secret Invasion project is in the works. What’s strange about this rumor is that it’s not a movie in development, but a Disney+ series.

The report comes from Bleeding Cool, which states that the Secret Invasion storyline could be the basis for a brand new Marvel Studios project on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So while it’s worth considering what they’re reporting, we should also recognize just how viable a Secret Invasion series would be on Disney+. After all, Marvel Studios is focusing on individual characters or team ups for their new shows, and less specifically overarching storylines to help flesh out events.

That is why we are getting series such as Loki, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, as well as teamup series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. We have yet to see anything that hints at Secret Invasion, much less and indication that a storyline would gets its own TV series as opposed to Marvel’s edict to focus their programming on heroes.

And even then, Marvel Studios shows haven’t shown to be sprawling epics on the same level as Avengers: Endgame — which is exactly the kind of story that Secret Invasion could be. Sure, they could do something similar to Meet the Skrulls or something with the wide-ranging impact of The Vision maxiseries.

But as of now, there’s no indication that this could be a program on Disney+ that will have the kind of wide impact that Marvel Studios would hope for. While it would be an interesting tactic if Marvel secured all of their A-List talent for a long-form miniseries with some of their most popular characters and actors, Disney+ is still a relatively new platform and Marvel Studios has not yet even premiered a new project on the streaming service. If anything, they might want to see how their early slate turns out before planning something so ambitious.