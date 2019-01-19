Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Address the Myth of “Superhero Fatigue”

Over the last decade, Marvel Studios has become a juggernaut in Hollywood, producing multiple billion dollar franchises and dominating the box office with each release.

Producer Kevin Feige has worked with Marvel movies ever since the first X-Men released in 2000, taking over Marvel Studios and creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Every year since that first Marvel film, rumblings and criticisms of “superhero fatigue” tend to pop up, but Feige isn’t worried about such a thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Not only has there not been the quote-unquote superhero fatigue that people have been asking me about since years before Iron Man, but here we are having our biggest year ever,” Feige said to Variety. “Our instincts have always guided us, and the successes have always just encouraged us to keep following those instincts.”

Those instincts have led Marvel Studios to its biggest year yet, with Black Panther grossing over $1 billion and Avengers: Infinity War making over $2 billion at the box office respectively, not to mention home video and merchandise sales. Feige addressed the importance of creating new experiences for global audiences in order to stay relevant.

“We knew that giving people who hadn’t had the chance to, A, make these kinds of films or, B, see themselves up on that screen reflecting these kinds of films was important, and was the future,” Feige said. “And look what happens when people have stories to tell and they don’t always get to tell those stories? Give them the budget, give them the canvas, and they’ll paint something amazing.”

The architect of the Marcel Cinematic Universe is about to be rewarded for his work, receiving the David O. Selznick award from the Producer’s Guild of America. Feige addressed one of his guiding principles when it comes to making superhero movies that fans will love.

“What’s most important is delivering on the promise of something that is going to bring you into the movie theater, but then giving you much more than you than you thought you were going to get,” he said.

Fans can see the next Marvel Studios movie when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th, followed by the next crossover epic with Avengers: Endgame premiering in theaters on April 26th.