Marvel Studios Teases Big 2025 With New Looks at Spider-Man, Ironheart, and More

2025 is going to be a big year for Marvel Studios, especially their shows on Disney+. The MCU on Disney+ has been a mixed bag for fans. While shows like WandaVision and Loki were praised by fans and critics, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and others weren’t nearly as popular or important to the overall MCU. After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU seemingly has new life and the upcoming slate of Marvel shows has a lot riding on it. Marvel has released some new images from Ironheart, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Wonder Man, Marvel Zombies, and Eyes of Wakanda, showing off some new looks for some well-known characters.

The images for Ironheart show off new armor for the heroine, and new aspects of her personality have been revealed, saying that she’ll be just as arrogant as Tony Stark. The image for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man shows off the hero in a very different Spider-Man costume from what fans have seen. The Wonder Man images show off the main character, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II, in two separate looks, one with him at night and the other with him talking with the returning Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley. The image from Marvel Zombies shows a zombie Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet in the show’s signature art style. Finally, the image from Eyes Of Wakanda showcases a group of mysterious characters led by the Lion walking away from a burning village.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Marvel Television’s IRONHEART. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2024 MARVEL. All Rights Reserved.

Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Marvel Animation’s YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

(L-R) Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II) in Marvel Television’s WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo Courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL

(L-R) Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II) and Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) in Marvel Television’s WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Suzanne Tenner. © 2024 MARVEL

Zombie Thanos in Marvel Television’s MARVEL ZOMBIES exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2024 MARVEL.

(Center): The Lion (voiced by Cress Williams) in Marvel Studios Television’s EYES OF WAKANDA. © 2024 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

These images don’t give up much about each show, but will definitely serve to keep the hype train running for Marvel Studios in 2025. Marvel has already released trailers for these projects and these new images will definitely be pored over by fans to figure out more about what is going on in each of these shows. Marvel Studios’ slate of live-action and animated TV projects have a little something for every fan of the MCU, expanding on characters like Ironheart, who didn’t get a lot of chance to shine, giving fans a new animated Spider-Man series, expanding on the MCU Marvel Zombies mythos, introducing Wonder Man to the MCU, and digging into the lore of Wakanda. 2024 re-ignited fan interest in the MCU, with Agatha All Along bringing the goods on Disney+.

2025 should be a great time for MCU fans on Disney+, giving them a diverse slate of projects that will take advantage of the new interest and bring the MCU back to dominance. This is very important, as James Gunn’s DCU will dropping the double whammy of Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman: Legacy.

It all begins with Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025. Ironheart debuts on June 24, 2025. Eyes of Wakanda is set for August 6, 2025. Marvel Zombies will start stalking viewers in time for Halloween 2025, and Wonder Man will premiere in December 2025, all on Disney+.