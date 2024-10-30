First Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Footage Swings Online

Disney+ has thwipped up the first footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel Studios unveiled a sizzle reel for its upcoming slate of 2025 TV projects, including first looks at the new Spider-Man animated series (Jan. 29), Black Panther spinoff Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6), and Marvel Zombies (Oct. 2025), plus the live-action Marvel Television series Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, 2025), Ironheart (June 24), and Wonder Man (Dec. 2025).



Fans can get their first look at the next Marvel Animation series in the video below, which shows Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) suited up in a prototype Spider-Man suit and the more classic red-and-blues. The footage also shows some of the supporting cast of characters that includes Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson), Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), Nico Minoru of the Runaways (Grace Song), Amadeus Cho, and Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo).

Marvel Comics will publish a five-issue prequel to the animated series starting in December, before the show’s series premiere on Jan. 29. The series, set during Peter Parker’s freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante, is inspired by the MCU Spider-Man but takes place in an alternate timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff Trammel (Disney’s Amphibia and The Owl House, Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek) created and executive produces Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots,” per the official synopsis.

“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios, told ComicBook, adding the show is “very much like a cut” from the classic Stan Lee and Steve Ditko era of The Amazing Spider-Man comic books.

“It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero,” Winderbaum teased. “It’s so essentially Spider-Man. And what Jeff Trammell did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show.”

That cast of characters includes Kari Wahlgren (Spidey and His Amazing Friends) as Peter’s Aunt May, Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. In addition to Doc Ock, other villains announced to appear in the series include Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, the Rhino, Butane, and Carmela Black.



Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres Jan. 29, 2025, on Disney+.