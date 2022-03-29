Marvel Studios Thailand Seemingly Confirms Only Six Projects Releasing This Year

Marvel Studios has dozens of projects in development at any given time, and most fans expected to see at least nine or 10 projects released from the Burbank-based outfit this year. A new tweet from the studio’s Thailand branch seems to contradict that sentiment, saying just six projects will be released this year.

In a tweet promoting a Marvel Studios Thailand event, fans were on ahead to celebrating the release of six projects—without explaining what six they were. Factoring in Marvel’s theatrical slate (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and live-action Disney+ shows (Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk) gets us to six different projects.

นนน กรภัทร์, อาเล็ก ธีรเดช และ แมทธิว ดีน ตัวแทน “3 เจนเนอเรชันของแฟนมาร์เวลเมืองไทย” ร่วมฉลอง #ยุคแห่งมาร์เวล ต้อนรับภาพยนตร์และออริจินัลซีรีส์ในจักรวาลมาร์เวล หรือ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) แห่งปี 2022 ทั้งหมด 6 เรื่อง ให้แฟนๆ ได้ตั้งตารอยาวตลอดทั้งปี pic.twitter.com/nMRdtpjwlz — Marvel Studios Thailand (@MarvelThailand) March 28, 2022

But that doesn’t factor in anything from Marvel Studios Animation, such as I Am Groot or the second season of Marvel’s What If…?. It also doesn’t factor in the pair of specials the outfit has planned for this year, an untitled Halloween special and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

At one point Marvel Studios Animation head Brad Winderbaum once said it was the goal of the studio to release one season of What If…? per calendar year.

“As you know with animation, it takes a long time to produce. We were fortunate enough to get the green light on a second season early enough to have a chance to release it next year,” Winderbaum told Collider.

“We’ll see what happens,” he added. “Obviously, I don’t want to predict the future with this new world we live in, but our intention is to make it an annual release.”

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

